Downtown promoter stepping down for private sector job

“The BID would not be where it is today without her,” he said. “She’s really irreplaceable.”

Kevin Fleming, another board member and co-owner of Fleming’s Ltd., said he, too, was pleased with the work that Leech has done for the organization.

“We were lucky to have her for the time we had her,” Fleming said. “She took all of our events and turned them up a notch.”

Leech said part of the reason she is resigning is to spend more time with her family. The demands of the job, she said, often require her on evenings and weekends.

“No decision like this is easy to make,” she said. “But I had to do what was best for me and my family.”

Stephanie Klett, president of the VISIT Lake Geneva tourism and business group, said she has enjoyed working with Leech, who serves on the VISIT Lake Geneva board.

“She is a team player, and she has a lot of energy,” Klett said. “She always is looking for what would be good for downtown Lake Geneva.”

Leech last month received VISIT Lake Geneva’s rising star award during an annual dinner and awards ceremony.