Downtown promoter stepping down for private sector job

The Lake Geneva Business Improvement District is looking for a new leader for the downtown business group, as the executive director prepares to resign after nearly three years on the job.
Bridget Leech said she is leaving the position to accept a marketing job for Lake Geneva Country Meats, a specialty retail store at 5907 state Highway 50 in the town of Lyons.
Leech said she is pleased that she still will be working in the Lake Geneva region.
“Part of what I love about my job with the BID is being able to support small, local businesses,” she said. “It was important to continue to do that in my next job.”
Leech’s last day is Dec. 31 in a job she accepted in April 2017.
The business improvement district is a tax-supported organization that promotes downtown businesses and events.
Sean Payne, president of the business improvement district board, said about 35 people have applied for the position, and officials hope to have it filled by the time Leech leaves.
Leech notified the board in September that she would be leaving the position.
“We were very surprised,” Payne said. “It came as a shock.”
Payne, who is a manager at Clear Water Outdoor in Lake Geneva, said he enjoyed having the opportunity to work with Leech.
“The BID would not be where it is today without her,” he said. “She’s really irreplaceable.”
Kevin Fleming, another board member and co-owner of Fleming’s Ltd., said he, too, was pleased with the work that Leech has done for the organization.
“We were lucky to have her for the time we had her,” Fleming said. “She took all of our events and turned them up a notch.”
Leech said part of the reason she is resigning is to spend more time with her family. The demands of the job, she said, often require her on evenings and weekends.
“No decision like this is easy to make,” she said. “But I had to do what was best for me and my family.”
Stephanie Klett, president of the VISIT Lake Geneva tourism and business group, said she has enjoyed working with Leech, who serves on the VISIT Lake Geneva board.
“She is a team player, and she has a lot of energy,” Klett said. “She always is looking for what would be good for downtown Lake Geneva.”
Leech last month received VISIT Lake Geneva’s rising star award during an annual dinner and awards ceremony.
“She put her heart and soul into everything,” Klett said. “She is definitely a rising star. She is the real deal.”