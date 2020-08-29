Downtown restaurant might finally get its liquor license

Two other restaurants, Flat Iron Tap and Sabai Sabai Thai Cuisine, also were denied licenses despite scoring enough points before the city dropped the point system.

“We have stood by patiently waiting for this committee, not only on how to award the liquor license, but who to award it to,” Barrique Bistro co-owner Dana Trilla said during the committee meeting.

The city council unanimously voted May 26 to drop the point system.

Alderman Richard Hedlund said the reason he voted against liquor license applications in the past was because there was only one Class B liquor license available, and he wanted at least two to be available before awarding one to a business.

“I think we need to keep one in our back pocket for future use,” Hedlund said. “But now one has been turned over a little over a month ago, and this is the only application we’ve had, and I have no basis to deny.”

Barrique currently has a license to sell beer and wine, but Trilla said with the additional license, the business can offer cocktail drinks and liquor products.

“We don’t want to obtain the liquor license just for bloody Mary’s,” Trilla said. “We hope that is just the tip of the iceberg.”