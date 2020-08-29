Downtown restaurant might finally get its liquor license

Persistence could be paying off for a Lake Geneva restaurant, as city officials move to grant the business a long-sought liquor license.
The Lake Geneva City Council’s finance, licensing & regulation committee Aug. 18 unanimously recommended the liquor license for Barrique Bistro & Wine Bar, 835 Wrigley Drive.
The intoxicating liquor “Class B” license now goes before the full city council for final action.
Barrique Bistro & Wine Bar applied for a Class B license several times during the past year, including under a liquor license point system that was adopted, then abandoned, by city officials.
Under the point system, liquor license applicants were scored based on criteria, including whether the business owner lived in Lake Geneva, the business was an existing establishment, and the owner planned improvements to the property.
Points also were awarded based on an applicant’s number of employees, seating capacity and parking availability.
A business was required to score at least 30 points to qualify for a Class B license.
Barrique Bistro & Wine Bar earned 40 points under the system, but was still denied a license several times, in a turn of events that city officials never fully explained publicly.
Two other restaurants, Flat Iron Tap and Sabai Sabai Thai Cuisine, also were denied licenses despite scoring enough points before the city dropped the point system.
“We have stood by patiently waiting for this committee, not only on how to award the liquor license, but who to award it to,” Barrique Bistro co-owner Dana Trilla said during the committee meeting.
The city council unanimously voted May 26 to drop the point system.
Alderman Richard Hedlund said the reason he voted against liquor license applications in the past was because there was only one Class B liquor license available, and he wanted at least two to be available before awarding one to a business.
“I think we need to keep one in our back pocket for future use,” Hedlund said. “But now one has been turned over a little over a month ago, and this is the only application we’ve had, and I have no basis to deny.”
Barrique currently has a license to sell beer and wine, but Trilla said with the additional license, the business can offer cocktail drinks and liquor products.
“We don’t want to obtain the liquor license just for bloody Mary’s,” Trilla said. “We hope that is just the tip of the iceberg.”
Trilla said Barrique Bistro often loses businesses to surrounding establishments that offer a wider drink selection.
“We lose out on business time and time again,” she said. “We’re just looking for the opportunity to grow and evolve.”
