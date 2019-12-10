Downtown store owners petition to block parking rate hike

Lake Geneva aldermen are taking a second look at a downtown parking rate increase, after dozens of business owners signed a petition opposing the rate hike.
Bruce Bennett, co-owner of Cornerstone Shop and Gallery, 214 Broad St., presented the petition signed by about 70 business owners at a Nov. 25 city council meeting.
Bennett said business owners are worried that the rate increase from $2 an hour to $3 an hour will stop customers from shopping downtown.
“It would just drive them out of Lake Geneva,” he said.
Members of the Lake Geneva City Council agreed to revisit the parking rate increase, which had been tentatively approved as part of the city’s 2020 budget. The increase is expected to generate about $400,000 a year in added parking revenue for the city.
“This needs a lot of studying,” Alderman Tim Dunn said. “I think we need to think this out and talk this over with the business people to see what they want.”
The council Nov. 25 approved the 2020 city budget, but the parking rate increase also requires council approval of a separate resolution.
The rate increase would apply to premium parking spaces along the Lake Geneva lakefront and in other prime downtown spots.
City officials have proposed to increase parking to $3 an hour in the lakefront areas on Wrigley Drive, Broad Street, Center Street and Main Street. Parking would remain at $1 an hour in other areas of downtown.
Other business owners urged the city council to reject the rate increase.
Kevin Fleming, owner of Fleming’s Ltd., 711 W. Main St., said he, too, believes the rate increase would negatively affect the number of people visiting downtown businesses.
“I do think, at some point, it could have a detrimental affect,” Fleming said.
Dan Borowski, owner of Electronics Solutions LLC, 647 W. Main St., said he is concerned about how the rate increase would affect employees who work downtown. He noted that workers already have to watch their parking meters during the workday.
“I don’t understand why you guys are punishing all the small businesses that are employers downtown,” he said.
Bennett presented information that he said shows pedestrian traffic downtown has decreased since parking rates were increased in 2017, and that pedestrian traffic also increases during the winter months when parking is free.
“My point,” he said, “is parking does play a big factor in whether or not customers are coming to Lake Geneva.”
Although aldermen agreed to reconsider the rate increase, they voiced mixed feelings about the $3 rate hike.
Alderman Ken Howell said residents can obtain a city permit for two hours of free parking daily in the downtown area. Howell said the rate increase would not have much effect on residents, because they usually do not park downtown for more than two hours.
“I don’t think raising it to $3 an hour is going to cause a riot,” he said.
Alderman John Halverson, however, said he would like to consider further whether pedestrian traffic is down because of past parking rate increases.
“I have more questions than answers,” Halverson said.
Alderwoman Selena Proksa said downtown has several areas designated for free parking.
“I’m always able to find a free parking spot,” Proksa said.