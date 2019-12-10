Downtown store owners petition to block parking rate hike

Other business owners urged the city council to reject the rate increase.

Kevin Fleming, owner of Fleming’s Ltd., 711 W. Main St., said he, too, believes the rate increase would negatively affect the number of people visiting downtown businesses.

“I do think, at some point, it could have a detrimental affect,” Fleming said.

Dan Borowski, owner of Electronics Solutions LLC, 647 W. Main St., said he is concerned about how the rate increase would affect employees who work downtown. He noted that workers already have to watch their parking meters during the workday.

“I don’t understand why you guys are punishing all the small businesses that are employers downtown,” he said.

Bennett presented information that he said shows pedestrian traffic downtown has decreased since parking rates were increased in 2017, and that pedestrian traffic also increases during the winter months when parking is free.

“My point,” he said, “is parking does play a big factor in whether or not customers are coming to Lake Geneva.”

Although aldermen agreed to reconsider the rate increase, they voiced mixed feelings about the $3 rate hike.