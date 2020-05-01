Downtown women's boutique closing its doors after nearly two decades

For nearly 20 years, Strawberry Fields has been the women’s clothing boutique that offered something extra.
Fashion that is cutting-edge. Accessories that are plentiful. Products from New York and Chicago. And professional help to choose an entire outfit for a special occasion.
But after building a strong following and enjoying years of success in her small boutique in downtown Lake Geneva, store owner Shari Straube is ready to call it quits.
Citing changes in the retail business environment and her own personal health issues, Straube is planning a going-out-of-business sale at Strawberry Fields.
The move is unrelated to the current coronavirus pandemic or its impact on business owners forced to cease operations temporarily. Straube said she made her decision to close before the public health crisis hit.
A cancer survivor, Straube, 54, says she no longer feels it is worth the stress of trying to both compete with online shopping and sell contemporary fashion to customers whose tastes now gravitate increasingly toward sweatpants and T-shirts.
“As much as I love what I do and love being part of downtown, it really isn’t healthy for me,” she said. “For my health, I need to move on.”
For the business climate in downtown Lake Geneva, the loss of Strawberry Fields means more just an empty storefront.
Fellow store owners say that the small boutique at 707 N. Main St. represents a throwback to bygone days when independent retailers hustled to stay ahead of the trends, and worked to attract shoppers off the street.
Sean Payne, manager of nearby Clear Water Outdoor LLC, said he was always impressed that Straube was able to build a loyal following among local residents as much as out-of-town tourists.
“It’s kind of that small-town, old-school, shopper-owner experience,” Payne said. “She’s seen a lot of changes over the years.”
Regular customers are distraught that Strawberry Fields soon will be no more.
Sloan Sullivan of Fontana said she has been shopping there for years, after being drawn in by Straube’s upbeat personality and falling in love with the store’s products and service.
Sullivan, who also later worked at the store, recalls seeing Straube head out for New York or Chicago to be sure she offered Lake Geneva shoppers the best and latest in fashion. Sullivan said customers knew they could accessorize at Strawberry Fields, too, and if necessary, get help completing their look for a wedding or other occasion.
Sullivan called it “the head-to-toe look,” always with the highest quality.
“I don’t own a T-shirt,” she said. “And that’s all because of Strawberry Fields.”
Straube was living in Richmond, Illinois, and working at a clothing retailer in the Chicago area in 2001 when she decided to explore the idea of opening her own store. When she visited Lake Geneva and asked Keefe Real Estate about possible locations, it turned out a storefront was available next door to Keefe’s offices.
Straube signed the lease and opened Strawberry Fields on May 1 of that year.
She filled the 1,100-square-foot showroom with women’s clothing, shoes, accessories and more, striving to showcase lesser-known brands for shoppers who were looking for something new.
Neighboring store owner Kevin Fleming of Fleming’s Ltd. said he marveled at Straube’s ability to build a rapport with her customers and to maintain an inventory unlike what other stores were offering.
“It was all about something different,” he said. “It was all about something special.”
Six months after opening the store, Straube moved to Lake Geneva with her husband, child psychologist Chris Straube. The couple has a teenage daughter, and Straube is currently halfway through her second term as a member of the Lake Geneva City Council.
When she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2018, her husband urged her to consider selling Strawberry Fields. But she found that working at the store and keeping busy was good therapy.
Still, operating as an independent clothing store has grown more difficult over the years, she said, particularly as customers embrace online shopping and as fashion tastes drift away from high-end fashion.
“What I do is kind of running its course,” she said.
An unexpected offer earlier this year persuaded Straube it was time to close her doors.
A woman inquired about whether the store was for sale, and a deal began to take shape. Straube remembers feeling great relief at the thought of getting out of the business. So when the sale fell through, she decided it was time to call it quits, anyway.
A few weeks later, the coronavirus pandemic rocked the business world, forcing Strawberry Fields and others to close their doors temporarily to help control spread of the virus. Straube is now working to sell off her remaining inventory, and if necessary, she will hold a going-out-of-business sale once the virus threat has passed.
She worries about whether other small downtown store owners can weather the storm of the pandemic disruption.
“I’m glad I made the decision when I did,” she said. “I certainly didn’t see any of this coming.”
