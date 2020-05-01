Downtown women's boutique closing its doors after nearly two decades

Fellow store owners say that the small boutique at 707 N. Main St. represents a throwback to bygone days when independent retailers hustled to stay ahead of the trends, and worked to attract shoppers off the street.

Sean Payne, manager of nearby Clear Water Outdoor LLC, said he was always impressed that Straube was able to build a loyal following among local residents as much as out-of-town tourists.

“It’s kind of that small-town, old-school, shopper-owner experience,” Payne said. “She’s seen a lot of changes over the years.”

Regular customers are distraught that Strawberry Fields soon will be no more.

Sloan Sullivan of Fontana said she has been shopping there for years, after being drawn in by Straube’s upbeat personality and falling in love with the store’s products and service.

Sullivan, who also later worked at the store, recalls seeing Straube head out for New York or Chicago to be sure she offered Lake Geneva shoppers the best and latest in fashion. Sullivan said customers knew they could accessorize at Strawberry Fields, too, and if necessary, get help completing their look for a wedding or other occasion.

Sullivan called it “the head-to-toe look,” always with the highest quality.