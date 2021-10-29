Driehaus' $39.25 million estate listing is "A Lake Geneva record," Chicago Tribune reports

Driehaus purchased the property in 1998 and renamed it Glanworth Gardens in honor his mother’s hometown in Ireland.

Driehaus, who was known as a Chicago businessman and philanthropist, died in March of natural causes at the age of 78.

He had an interest in architecture and received the 2015 American Institute of Architects Lifetime Achievement Award and created the Richard Driehaus Prize for Classical Architecture administered by North Dame School of Architecture with a $200,000 prize.

Driehaus has been recognized for helping to preserve the Chicago’s 1886 Ransom Cable House, which houses his financial company.

He also established the Driehaus Museum, which explores the art, architecture and design of the late 19th century to the present inside of the 1887 Samuel M. Nickerson Mansion in Chicago.

Driehaus also was known for throwing elaborate parties at his estate for his birthdays.

His last birthday party, in 2019, had a James Bond theme in honor of his 77th birthday. The party featured cars from the James Bond movies, fireworks display and a performance from Diana Ross.