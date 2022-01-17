Driehaus Estate sold for $36 million, a state record; Tito's owner did not buy it

It’s official. The Driehaus Estate has sold, David Curry of Lake Geneva Real Estate confirmed on his real estate blog on Monday, Jan. 17.

The property at W3503 Snake Road, Linn went up for sale in October with a listing price of $39.25 million. Less than a month later, an offer was accepted on the home.

The Chicago Tribune reported it sold for $36 million, $3.25 million under what it was listed for. The Tribune reported it's the highest on record for Lake Geneva and the highest in the history of the state of Wisconsin for a single-family home.

It has not been disclosed yet who the buyer of the property is. There was a rumor that the estate was bought by Bert “Tito” Beveridge, the founder and master distiller of Fifth Generation Inc., the producer of Tito’s Handmade Vodka. His family has a home on Geneva Lake, on the south shore east of Linn Pier.

According to Bloomberg’s billionaire profiles, Tito Beveridge is listed as the 342nd richest person in the world and worth $7.91 billion. But Tito's wife Lori Beveridge told the Regional News that rumor is not true. "It's a beautiful place," Lori Beveridge said. "But we are not that fancy."

The estate known formally as Glanworth Gardens was built in 1908. The estate included 40 acres of gardens and forest, 621+ feet of level frontage, and an estate home with 14,145 square feet. The home was originally built for the Harris Family, the founding family of Harris Bank and Trust. The Olmsted Brothers provided the landscaping design.

Driehaus bought the estate in 1998 and renamed it Glanworth Gardens in honor of his mother’s hometown in Ireland.

In posting about the sale, Curry wrote:

“Well, that’s that. I’m proud to announce my latest lakefront sale. While I remember all of my lakefront sales, this one is going to hold a special place in my memory for obvious reasons. I want to express my deep appreciation to the seller for choosing me to represent this magnificent property, and to the buyer for allowing me to assist in this exceptional purchase. This is the premier estate on Lake Geneva, and to have played a role in this transaction is easily the crowning jewel of a lifetime of work.”

The only downside Curry wrote, “The bad news for me is that it’s all down hill from here.”

In his post Currey wrote, “Glanworth Gardens with a last ask of $39,250,000 has sold.” He did not confirm that was the price it sold for or when the closing date was. He also did not say who the property was sold to.

The Walworth County Register of Deeds is the official record keeper of properties sold, but as of Monday, Jan. 17, they did not have the new record of sale. A representative with the register of deeds office said it can take a few weeks for the documents to be filed with the county.

To read the full blog post go to: https://genevalakefrontrealty.com/blog/glanworth-gardens-sells/