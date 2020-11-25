Drink Wisconsinbly gift store opens in downtown Lake Geneva, hopes to expand to the Dells next year

Dillon Murphy, store employee, said he hopes more people will shop at the store as the holiday season approaches.

“It’s a beautiful location. We like being here,” Murphy said. “We’re waiting for people to figure out more about us or have the weather pick up. When it was nice out, we were busy pretty much of the time.”

Murphy said the store’s more popular products seem to the be the T-shirt. He said he drives about an hour almost every day, to and from Pewaukee, to work at the Lake Geneva store.

“I love working here,” Murphy said.

Casanova said he hopes to obtain a packaged liquor license from the city in the spring, so he can begin to sell some of the company’s brand-name beer and brandy at the store.

“We won’t utilize the license as a full-fledge convenience store. We will just utilize it to sell our products,” Casanova said. “We’re going to start next spring with the due process, and hopefully by July 1 we will have approval.”

Wisconsibly Holdings opened its first Drink Wisconsinbly retail store in July in Sister Bay.

Drink Wisconsibly products have been sold in retail stores throughout Wisconsin during the past several years.