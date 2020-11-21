Due to Facebook censorship concerns, Williams Bay Neighbors page shuts down, moving to MeWe

WILLIAMS BAY — A popular Facebook group where Williams Bay residents could post community happenings, discuss neighborhood topics and ask questions about the area is being shut down by its lead moderator due to the removal or flagging of content throughout Facebook.

Moderator of the Williams Bay Neighbors group, Heather Cudworth said she decided to discontinue the page, which has more than 800 members, after the social media site began flagging content, censoring posts and sending alerts about potentially inflammatory members.

Announcement of the discontinuation came with a flurry of comments expressing sadness and thanking Cudworth for moderating the group.

She said while the page had a rule against political postings and that the group page focused on local happenings in and around Williams Bay, she did not want to support Facebook by continuing to moderate the page.

“It’s due to the fact that I cannot morally support the suppression of speech,” she said.

Cudworth said there were no posts on the Williams Bay Neighbors group page censored or flagged by Facebook but that she is aware of content elsewhere on the social media site that has been.