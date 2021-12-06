Dunkin' now open in Lake Geneva

Area residents now have a new place to grab a quick cup of coffee and something to eat. The long awaited Dunkin' on Highway 50 is now open.

The restaurant, which you cannot miss as you drive into Lake Geneva on Highway 50, is part of the new BP gas station. It includes a second story eating area with an outdoor balcony for the warmer months.

In April the old BP that was in its place was completely razed to make room for the new development.

On Friday, Dec. 3, the gas station opened up for business and on Monday, Dec. 6, the Dunkin’ opened, with its large selection of coffees, breakfast sandwiches and of course donuts.

A Subway restaurant will also be opening in the building, but they are still waiting for the equipment to be installed. The BP gas station that was razed in April had a Subway restaurant.

Scott Rhyan, the owner of the new Dunkin franchise, was excited Monday for the new store to be open.

“We are excited to be here in Lake Geneva, and we are excited for everyone to come in,” Rhyan said. “Lake Geneva has always been a town we thought would be excellent and well received for Dunkin and we are glad were are here.”

Rhyan is from Elkhorn and has been coming to Lake Geneva since he was a teenager. This is his sixth location, with one in Delavan, Fort Atkinson, Edgerton and two in Janesville.

The hours are expected to be from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

In addition to the hot coffees, the Dunkin has cold brews on tap, with pull tap handles resembling beer taps you would see at a bar/restaurant.

Some of the food items include avocado toast; sausage, egg and cheese croissant; bacon, egg and cheese bagel, a bag of bacon to snack on, grilled cheese and mini pancakes.

Special holiday drinks include a toasted white chocolate latte and a peppermint mocha.