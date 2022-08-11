E. coli advisories in effect at three Geneva Lake beaches

On Aug. 10, the Geneva Lake Environmental Agency (GLEA) reported that the Riviera end of Lake Geneva Beach, Linn Pier Beach and Williams Bay Beach between the swim piers are currently in an Escherichia coli (E. coli) advisory with levels at 866.4, 397 and 272 colonies per 100mL respectively.

In these situations, retesting is performed, with results received within 24 hours. Linn Pier Beach and Williams Bay Beach were retested Aug. 10, with Lake Geneva Beach slated for retesting on Aug. 11.

"These locations will be at an advisory until further notice," said Alyson Wisnionski, GLEA's lake manager intern. "Following protocol, we will continue to retest these locations until we get a safe count."

Advisory exceedance is at 234 colonies/100 mL. Closing exceedance is at 999 colonies/100mL.

"Each beach has a yellow advisory sign or red closure sign that is to be displayed in these situations," Wisnionski said. "When getting a high count, we advise the municipality to display the corresponding sign."

Results for Aug. 8 GLEA water quality sampling were as follows, with bacterial count results in colonies/100mL: Linn Pier Beach, 397; Hillside Road Beach, 34; Lake Geneva Beach, 282 (Riviera end at 727, swim piers at 68.3 and library end at 51.2); Fontana Beach, 105.8; and Williams Bay Beach, 203.25 (west end at 190, swim piers at 272 and east end at 166).

Wisnionski said bacteria sampling results by another entity at Big Foot Beach reported a level of 36/100mL as of the last water quality update on Aug. 2.

"E. coli is a bacterium that typically comes from the stomach of warm-blooded organisms," Wisnionski said. "It's found in humans, dogs, cows, geese, etcetera, commonly in feces. High counts could result from lots of geese on the beach one day, run-off of cow manure, little kids playing in the water, etcetera, and depending on the source, the E. coli can be short-lived or long-lasting, which is why we retest the beach after we get notice of a potential advisory to be sure. E. coli contaminated waters can result in exposure to pathogens and potentially feeling sick or getting an infection."

The E. coli advisory at Linn Pier Beach in the Town of Linn is the second there this summer.

An E. Coli advisory was issued by GLEA Aug. 3 for Linn Pier Beach after Aug. 1 water quality sampling came back with a reading of 291 colonies/100mL. The advisory was lifted Aug. 4 after resample counts came back at 24.3 colonies per 100mL.

The Williams Bay-based Geneva Lake Environmental Agency has a mission to maintain Geneva Lake's resources by protecting, preserving and enhancing a desirable lake and watershed quality through monitoring, protection and education.

For more information about GLEA, including public beach water testing, visit https://www.gleawi.org.

For more information on E. coli, visit https://www.cdc.gov/ecoli/general/index.html.