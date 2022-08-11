E. coli advisories put into place for Geneva Lake

Geneva Lake Environmental Agency (GLEA) Escherichia coli (E. coli) advisories issued Aug. 10 for two Geneva Lake beaches, Linn Pier and Williams Bay, have been lifted after water retesting samples taken Aug. 10 returned with safe water quality results Thursday afternoon, Aug. 11.

Results of weekly water quality samples taken Aug. 8 returned Aug. 10 with results in excess of E. coli exceedance levels at the Riviera end of Lake Geneva Beach, Linn Pier Beach and Williams Bay Beach between the swim piers at 866.4, 397 and 272 colonies per 100mL respectively, prompting the advisories.

Advisory exceedance is at 234 colonies/100 mL. Closing exceedance is at 999 colonies/100mL.

The Aug. 10 water quality retesting at Linn Pier Beach and Geneva Lake Beach between the swim piers showed samples falling well within limits for E. coli at 2.0 colonies /100mL at Linn Pier Beach and 13.4 colonies /100mL at Williams Bay, prompting GLEA to drop the advisories there, with GLEA lake manager intern Alyson Wisnionski calling the testing results "good news."

The Aug. 10 E. coli advisory remains in place at the Riviera end of Lake Geneva Beach, which was retested this morning, Aug. 11, with results expected tomorrow, Aug. 12.

Water sampled Aug. 8 at all other Geneva Lake beaches were deemed safe, with bacteria counts below levels of action.

The Williams Bay-based Geneva Lake Environmental Agency has a mission to maintain Geneva Lake's resources by protecting, preserving and enhancing a desirable lake and watershed quality through monitoring, protection and education.

For more information about GLEA, including public beach water testing, visit https://www.gleawi.org.

For more information on E. coli, visit https://www.cdc.gov/ecoli/general/index.html.