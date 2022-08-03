E. coli advisory at Linn Pier Beach; Other Geneva Lake beaches record safe bacteria counts below action levels

On Aug. 3, the Geneva Lake Environmental Agency (GLEA) reported that Linn Pier Beach is currently at an Escherichia coli (E. coli) advisory with levels at 291 colonies per 100mL.

"An advisory is our way of sharing what is in the water," said Alyson Wisnionski, GLEA's lake manager intern. "It is not a restriction, but to err of the side of caution."

Advisory exceedance is at 234 colonies/100 mL. Closing exceedance is at 999 colonies/100mL.

"Each beach has a yellow advisory sign or red closure sign that is to be displayed in these situations," Wisnionski said. "When getting a high count, we advise the municipality to display the corresponding sign."

In situations like that at Linn Pier Beach, retesting is performed, with results received within 24 hours.

"We have retested and will get results tomorrow," Wisnionski reported. "Other than Linn Pier Beach, all other beaches are safe with bacteria counts below levels of action."

Results for Aug. 1 GLEA water quality sampling were as follows, with bacterial count results in colonies/100mL: Linn Pier Beach, 291; Hillside Road Beach, 25; Lake Geneva Beach; Fontana Beach, 7; and Williams Bay Beach, 25.

Wisnionski said bacteria sampling results by another entity on July 26 at Big Foot Beach reporte a level of 2/100mL.

"E. coli is a bacterium that typically comes from the stomach of warm-blooded organisms," Wisnionski said. "It's found in humans, dogs, cows, geese, etcetera, commonly in feces. High counts could result from lots of geese on the beach one day, run-off of cow manure, little kids playing in the water, etcetera, and depending on the source, the E. coli can be short-lived or long-lasting, which is why we retest the beach after we get notice of a potential advisory to be sure. E. coli contaminated waters can result in exposure to pathogens and potentially feeling sick or getting an infection."

The Williams Bay-based Geneva Lake Environmental Agency has a mission to maintain Geneva Lake's resources by protecting, preserving and enhancing a desirable lake and watershed quality through monitoring, protection and education.

For more information about GLEA, including public beach water testing, visit https://www.gleawi.org.

For more information on E. coli, visit https://www.cdc.gov/ecoli/general/index.html.