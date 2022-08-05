E. coli advisory lifted for Linn Pier Beach; Resampling comes back well within limits

The Escherichia coli (E. coli) advisory issued Aug. 3 for Linn Pier Beach in the Town of Linn was lifted by the Great Lakes Environmental Agency (GLEA) Thursday afternoon.

"The advisory has been lifted for Linn Pier Beach after resample counts came back at 24.3 (colonies /100mL)," GLEA lake manager intern Alyson Wisnionski reported.

On Aug. 3, GLEA issued an E. coli advisory for Linn Pier Beach after Aug. 1 water quality sampling came back with a reading of 291 colonies/100mL.

Advisory exceedance is at 234 colonies/100 mL. Closing exceedance is at 999 colonies/100mL.

The water at Linn Pier Beach was subsequently retested.

Water sampled Aug. 1 at all other Geneva Lake beaches sampled were deemed safe by GLEA, with bacteria counts below levels of action.

The Williams Bay-based Geneva Lake Environmental Agency has a mission to maintain Geneva Lake's resources by protecting, preserving and enhancing a desirable lake and watershed quality through monitoring, protection and education.

For more information about GLEA, including public beach water testing, visit https://www.gleawi.org.

For more information on E. coli, visit https://www.cdc.gov/ecoli/general/index.html.