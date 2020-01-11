Early cancer detection a gift to Fontana civic leader

FONTANA — In January, Margaret Labus, a real estate broker by day and full-time mother by night, went to a radiologists for what would be her second annual mammogram.

During her first screen, the radiologist noticed a small clusters of calcium, something that shows up all the time and something she was told was of no concern — just something to keep an eye on.

But on her second scan, she found that the cluster had developed, and in a dreaded post-appointment telephone call, she learned that the cluster had tested positive for breast cancer.

The shock was palpable.

Labus, 42, was reeling from the news. She questioned if there was something different she should have done to prevent this. She wondered what would happen to her children and her husband. And, overall, she was unsure about moving forward.

But while the initial shock of the diagnosis spun around her, she knew there was a silver lining. It was something the staff at the hospital and even her pessimistic sister had told her: She had caught the cancer early, a factor that would make a world of difference in her treatment.