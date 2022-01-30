Early in-person voting scheduled for Lake Geneva mayoral primary election

Early in-person voting for the Feb. 15 Lake Geneva mayoral primary election will be held Feb. 1 through Feb. 11 at the Lake Geneva City Hall Building, 626 Geneva St.

Absentee ballot applications are available on the city's website, www.cityoflakegeneva.com.

Mayor Charlene Klein is being challenged by Dennis Loeser and Todd Krause during the primary election.

The two candidates who receive the most votes will face each other during the April 5 spring election to determine Lake Geneva's next mayor.