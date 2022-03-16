Earning badges & having fun: Girl Scout Troop 7166's year filled with good times
Nancy Lazzaroni
From left: Troop 7166 girl scouts Rayna Jones, Bianca Burns, Kinley Lindberg and Brooklyn Itzenhuiser on a bowling trip to Lake Geneva Lanes.
Girl Scout Troop 7166 took a field trip to Coldstone Creamery in Lake Geneva. Pictured are, front row from left, Fiona Champeny, Bella Block, Kinley Lindberg, Aria Bogard and Claire Janczak; and back row, Brooklyn Winters, Sienna Arthur, Bianca Burns, Madyjo Schuessler and Rayna Jones.
Girl Scout Troop 7166 members worked toward a badge at Seminary Park in Lake Geneva.
Girl Scout Troop 7166, led by Nancy Lazzaroni and Heidi Schuessler, did a variety of activities to earn badges and have fun since March 2021.
Due to the pandemic, we have walked to many places in town to help us learn about many things. We meet at Eastview Elementary School during the school year.
Ms. Kramer, the music teacher there, helped us earn our musician badge. The Avian Club of Lake Geneva provided us with activities at three meetings to earn our animal habitat badge. One of the things we earned from selling cookies was a trip to the Kalahari Water Park in the Wisconsin Dells.
We met at Seminary Park during the summer to work toward the camper badge. We went to Clear Water Outdoor, Bigfoot Beach State Park and cooked at Seminary Park on the grill. We ended summer by swimming in the pool.
We invited the fourth graders to join our fifth grade troop this school year when they didn’t have adults volunteer to be their leaders. We helped the community by picking up trash on a walk. We went disc golfing behind Eastview Elementary School. We made tie dye shirts and bracelets. We planned for the fall around a campfire and ate s’mores. We did a hike on the Ice Age Trail and went into the Oleson Cabin. We walked to Coldstone to get ice cream. We sang Christmas carols outside the residents’ windows at Golden Years Nursing Home. We went sledding. We went bowling at Lake Geneva Lanes.
Badges we earned this year so far include Design with Nature; Numbers in Nature; Shapes in Nature; Balloon Car Design Challenge; First Aid with the help of Marianne Weber, physician assistant, Aurora Lake Geneva Schools Clinic; and World Thinking Day with the help of Anne Korman, superintendent of the Kettle Moraine State Forest-Southern Unit and Seno K/RLT Conservancy.
Future plans include a successful cookie sale so we can go horseback riding, swim at the YMCA on the Wibit, do an art activity at Board & Brush and go back to the waterpark. Thank you to all the community for their help in building girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place.
Get to know the Girl Scouts troops from Lake Geneva, Walworth & Fontana
In honor of Girl Scouts Week, here's a look back at some of the fun had by Girl Scout Troops 7166 and 3425, Cadette Girl Scout Troop 8293 and Brownie Troop 3241.
