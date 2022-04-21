Earth Day events scheduled at Walworth County parks

Walworth County boasts three major parks—Price Park Conservancy, Natureland Park, and White River County Park—encompassing a total of 419 acres, with hiking and biking trails, ponds, springs and wetlands. This Earth Day, April 22, Walworth County invites residents to take a hike, get outside, get involved and experience the county parks.

The Kettle Moraine Land Trust will host Let’s Go Outside, an Earth Day event from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Price Park Conservancy, N6418 Hodunk Road in Elkhorn. Thw event will feature a variety of activity stations for kids to illustrate ways that they can help save the planet. Advanced registration is recommended. Contact 262-949-7211, info@kmlandtrust.org or www.kmlandtrust.org for more information

Walworth County and Geneva Lake Conservancy are looking for volunteers to participate in an Earth Day workday at White River County Park from 9 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will plant native wildflower seeds and assist with the removal of invasive buckthorn. Those interested in volunteering should contact Colleen Lesniak, Volunteer Services Coordinator, at 262-741-4223, clesniak@co.walworth.wi.us.

The four trails at the 122-acre Natureland Park in Whitewater are ideal for residents who want to explore this corner of the Kettle Moraine. If you’re new to Natureland Park, download one of the county’s Storybook Trail Maps, which highlight key viewpoints, plants, flowers, and birds and animals. Maps are available for each of the county parks and are available by visiting www.co.walworth.wi.us/306/Parks.

For more information about the county parks, visit www.co.walworth.wi.us/306/Parks.