East Troy dairy company looking into opening its own creamery in Walworth County, receives state grant to study options

An East Troy cheesemaking business, which recently opened a cheese shop in Lake Geneva, is looking into the possibility of building its own creamery in Walworth County.

Hill Valley Dairy, LLC recently received a $20,000 Dairy Processor Grant from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. It was one of 19 dairy-production companies in the state to be awarded the grant.

The purpose of the grant program is to help dairy company owners improve or expand their operations.

Gov. Tony Evers recently increased annual funding for the grant program from $200,000 to $400,000 as part of the state’s 2021-2023 biennial budget.

“Wisconsin’s dairy industry is not only a vital part of our economy, but it’s core to our Wisconsin heritage and who we are as a state,” Evers said in a press release. “I was proud to increase funding for these grants in our last budget, and I am glad to be awarding these funds to ensure our dairy processors can continue to grow their businesses and consumers across the globe can continue to enjoy high-quality dairy products from America’s dairyland.”

Ron Henningfeld, co-owner of Hill Valley Dairy, said he is pleased that his company has received the grant funding. He said they applied for the grant during the winter.

“I feel it validates and shows that the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture values small dairy production and smell-scale cheese production here in Wisconsin,” Henningfeld said. “So it’s nice to know there’s that support coming from the state level.”

Henningfeld said he plans to use the grant funding to develop a business plan and finance plan to construct a cheese production facility as part of the business.

“We won’t have any physical or tangible outcomes,” Henningfeld said. “But directly from the funds, we will have the planning for a creamery or small cheese production facility.”

Hill Vallley Dairy currently does not have a cheese production facility. Henningfeld said he currently rents space at a creamery in Milwaukee to produce cheese.

“Which is a great relationship; however, for Hill Valley Dairy to grow and make more cheese, we are looking at building our own cheesemaking factory so we can grow with more production,” Henningfeld said. “Right now, we rent space at a cheese factory, and we’re looking to build our own.”

The grant funding also will be used to help find a location for the cheese production facility. Henningfeld said the facility could be constructed on the Hill Valley Dairy farm or at an off-site location.

“There could be some advantages to choosing a different site close to the farm and off-farm, as well,” Henningfeld said. “It could be on the farm or it could be in the farm area.”

Hill Valley Dairy includes a cheese-aging facility and a cheese shop in Lake Geneva.

“We do have those facilities that we do own and operate, but the piece we don’t have at this time is the creamery,” Henningfeld said.

The Hill Valley Cheese Shop, 510 Broad St., opened for business in February. Henningfeld said the cheese shop has received a positive response from customers.

“It’s been received super well by our existing customers that have come to our shop and to new customers who have found out about the shop and found out about Hill Valley Dairy,” Henningfeld said. “We feel very optimistic and enthusiastic about our location and our availability through our cheese shop.”

Henningfeld began making cheese in 2011 and opened Hill Valley Dairy with his wife, Josie, in 2015.

“I started the first couple of years with a cheesemaking apprenticeship then working with cheesemakers in Wisconsin before starting my own business,” he said.

Henningfeld produces several types of cheeses including cheddar, gouda, Luna and Alina. He became interested in cheesemaking while growing up on a dairy farm in East Troy.

“I really enjoyed the dairy farm and the hard work and the labor, working with my family with the land and the animals,” Henningfeld said. “So I always had a connection to dairy farming. I did that as a kid, and as a young adult I continued working on the farm.”

