East Troy’s Roma’s closing Nov. 18 after 30 years, owners selling property

East Troy’s landmark Italian restaurant in a prime location off Interstate 43 is closing after 30 years in business.

It’s that prime location at N8416 County Road ES, right off Highway 20 and down the road from Elegant Farmer, that resulted in an offer to buy that the owner could not resist.

The restaurant’s last day will be Thursday, Nov. 18, confirmed owner Zani Islami.

The restaurant opened about 30 years ago, but changed ownership after the former owner Mark Galluzzo died in a motorcycle in Eagle in 2016.

Islami and his family took over ownership of the business March 17, 2020, the same day that Gov. Tony Evers ordered a moratorium on any gatherings of over 10 people and closed all restaurants due to COVID precautions.

While that was a challenge, as has been staffing, loyal customers have gotten them through it, Islami said.

It wasn’t because of COVID that they decided to close.

“It wasn’t on the market. This offer came out of the blue,” Islami said.

“It was time for us,” said Islami, whose family also owns The Venue, 2645 Main St., an event venue in East Troy, and the Blue Bay family Restaurant, 927 Main St., a family restaurant in Mukwonago.

Islami said it’s his understanding the new owner plans to use the property for a landscaping business.

Since they made their closing announcement, a lot of regulars have come in for one last Roma’s meal.

“I want to thank the whole customer base. There are some wonderful, wonderful people who come into this restaurant,” Islami said. As an owner, he said, that is all you can ask for.

“I was fortunate enough to get to know most of them,” Islami said.

In its final week, the restaurant will be open 4-9 p.m., with a karaoke party on the last day, Thursday, Nov. 18.