East Troy’s Roma’s closing Nov. 18 after 30 years, owners selling property

East Troy’s landmark Italian restaurant in a prime location off Interstate 43 is closing after 30 years in business.
It’s that prime location at N8416 County Road ES, right off Highway 20 and down the road from Elegant Farmer, that resulted in an offer to buy that the owner could not resist.
The restaurant’s last day will be Thursday, Nov. 18, confirmed owner Zani Islami.
The restaurant opened about 30 years ago, but changed ownership after the former owner Mark Galluzzo died in a motorcycle in Eagle in 2016.
Islami and his family took over ownership of the business March 17, 2020, the same day that Gov. Tony Evers ordered a moratorium on any gatherings of over 10 people and closed all restaurants due to COVID precautions.
While that was a challenge, as has been staffing, loyal customers have gotten them through it, Islami said.
It wasn’t because of COVID that they decided to close.
“It wasn’t on the market. This offer came out of the blue,” Islami said.
“It was time for us,” said Islami, whose family also owns The Venue, 2645 Main St., an event venue in East Troy, and the Blue Bay family Restaurant, 927 Main St., a family restaurant in Mukwonago.
Islami said it’s his understanding the new owner plans to use the property for a landscaping business.
Since they made their closing announcement, a lot of regulars have come in for one last Roma’s meal.
“I want to thank the whole customer base. There are some wonderful, wonderful people who come into this restaurant,” Islami said. As an owner, he said, that is all you can ask for.
“I was fortunate enough to get to know most of them,” Islami said.
In its final week, the restaurant will be open 4-9 p.m., with a karaoke party on the last day, Thursday, Nov. 18.
Results are in: 21 winners of 2021 Best of Geneva Lake restaurants and bars and the hometown favorites
Best Asian Restaurant
Winner — Sabai Sabai Thai & Sushi Restaurant, 306 Center St., Lake Geneva.
Hometown favorites — Moy's Restaurant, 3 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn; and Two Sisters Thai, 207 N. Main St., Walworth.
Best Bar Food
Winner — Next Door Pub & Pizzeria, 411 Interchange N., Lake Geneva.
Hometown favorites — Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Lake Geneva; and Papa's Blue Spruce Resort, W4086 Lakeshore Drive, Lake Geneva.
Best Beer Selection (Non-retail)
Winner — Duesterbeck's Brewing Company, N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn, 262-729-9771, dbcbrewery.com.
Hometown favorites — Papa's Blue Spruce Resort, W4086 Lakeshore Drive, Lake Geneva; and Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.
Best Bloody Mary
Winner — Mars Resort, W4098 South Shore Drive, Lake Geneva.
Hometown favorites — Papa's Blue Spruce Resort, W4086 Lakeshore Drive, Lake Geneva; and Whiskey Ranch, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan.
Best Breakfast/Brunch
Winner — Grandma Vickie's Café, 522 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Hometown favorites — Simple Café, 525 Broad St., Lake Geneva; and Joni's Diner, 111 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.
Best Brewery
Winner — Duesterbeck's Brewing Company, N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn, 262-729-9771, dbcbrewery.com.
Hometown favorite — Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.
Best Burger
Winner — Papa's Blue Spruce Resort, W4086 Lakeshore Drive, Lake Geneva.
Hometown favorites — Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Lake Geneva; and Chuck's Lakeshore Inn, 352 Lake St., Fontana.
Best Cocktail
Winner — Jonathan's on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan, 262-725-7715.
Hometown favorites — Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva; and Papa's Blue Spruce Resort, W4086 Lakeshore Drive, Lake Geneva.
Best Coffee Shop
Winner — Boxed and Burlap, 100 E. Geneva Square, Lake Geneva; and 2935 Highway 67, Delavan.
Hometown favorites — Inspired, 883 W. Main St., Lake Geneva; and Avant Cycle Café, 234 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Best Date Night Location
Winner — Jonathan's on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan, 262-725-7715.
Hometown favorites — Café Calamari, 10 E. Geneva St., Williams Bay; and Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.
Best Fine Dining
Winner — Jonathan's on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan, 262-725-7715.
Hometown favorites — Hunt Club Steakhouse, 555 Hunt Club Court, Lake Geneva; and Fire2Fork, 2484 County Road O South, Delavan.
Best Fish Fry
Winner — Freddie's West End, W4118 Lakeshore Drive, Lake Geneva.
Hometown favorites — Hawk's View Golf Club, 7377 Krueger Road, Lake Geneva; and Fire2Fork, 2484 County Road O South, Delavan.
Best Ice Cream
Winner — Kilwin's Lake Geneva, 772 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Hometown favorites — Frosty Moose, 35 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay; and Meggy Moo's Dairy Ripple, 600 Kenosha St., Walworth.
Best Italian Restaurant
Winner (tie) — Café Calamari, 10 E. Geneva St., Williams Bay; and Holi Cannoli, N7065 Highway 12, Elkhorn.
Hometown favorite — Sweet Aroma Ristorante, W7404 County Road X, Delavan.
Best Mexican Restaurant
Winner — Los Tres Hermanos, 31 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn.
Hometown favorites — Taqueria El Gallo De Oro, 820 Williams St., Lake Geneva; and Hernandez Mexican Restaurant, 212 S. 7th St., Delavan.
Best Pizza
Winner — Next Door Pub & Pizzeria, 411 Interchange N., Lake Geneva, 262-248-9551, www.nextdoorpub.com.
Hometown favorites — Oakfire, 831 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva; and Enzo's Pizza, 464 E. Geneva St., Elkhorn.
Best Sandwich Shop
Winner — Riga-Tony's Delicatezzi Italiano, 5576 Highway 50, Delavan, 262-740-2540, rigatonysdelavan.com.
Hometown favorites — Green Grocer & Deli, 24 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay; and The Cheese Box, 801 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.
Best Seafood
Winner — Jonathan's on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan, 262-725-7715.
Hometown favorites — Café Calamari, 10 E. Geneva St., Williams Bay; and Hunt Club Steakhouse, 555 Hunt Club Court, Lake Geneva.
Best Steaks
Winner — Jonathan's on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan, 262-725-7715.
Hometown favorites — Geneva ChopHouse, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, Lake Geneva; and Hunt Club Steakhouse, 555 Hunt Club Court, Lake Geneva.
Best Wait Staff/Servers
Winner — Mars Resort, W4098 South Shore Drive, Lake Geneva.
Hometown favorites — Jonathan's on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan; and Papa's Blue Spruce Resort, W4086 Lakeshore Drive, Lake Geneva.
Best Wine Selection (Non-retail)
Winner — Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
Hometown favorites — Jonathan's on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan; and Barrique Bistro & Wine Bar, 835 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.