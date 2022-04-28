Eastbound Hwy. 12 from Elkhorn to Lake Geneva closed Friday, April 29, for emergency pothole repairs

U.S. Highway 12, eastbound towards Lake Geneva, will be closed for emergency repairs from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., April 29.

"This closure is required for emergency pothole repair," according to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

If repairs are not completed, the road will be close again from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., May 2.

The closure will be from the County Highway NN interchange in Elkhorn to the State Highway 120 interchange in Lake Geneva.

For more information, follow the Wisconsin Department of Transportation on Twitter @WisDOTsoutheast or visit https://projects.511wi.gov/region/southeast/

The closure is weather dependent and subject to change.