 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story breaking

Eastbound Hwy. 12 from Elkhorn to Lake Geneva closed Friday, April 29, for emergency pothole repairs

U.S. Highway 12, eastbound towards Lake Geneva, will be closed for emergency repairs from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., April 29.

"This closure is required for emergency pothole repair," according to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. 

If repairs are not completed, the road will be close again from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., May 2.

The closure will be from the County Highway NN interchange in Elkhorn to the State Highway 120 interchange in Lake Geneva.

For more information, follow the Wisconsin Department of Transportation on Twitter @WisDOTsoutheast or visit https://projects.511wi.gov/region/southeast/

The closure is weather dependent and subject to change.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UPDATE: Recently fired Burlington elementary school aide arrested

UPDATE: Recently fired Burlington elementary school aide arrested

Officials at the Burlington Area School District wrote in a letter sent to parents last week vaguely describing the allegations, stating that the then-unidentified Dyer Elementary School staff member had been "invading the personal space of a student," including hugging, rubbing a student’s back, touching hair and pushing on a swing.

Watch Now: Related Video

Cuba economic crisis and political crackdown pushes many to immigrate