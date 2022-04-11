Editor column: I am Lake Geneva’s 2nd biggest loser

Before this past Christmas, I had to walk into the Lake Geneva Fire Department and have my wedding ring cut off. Even though I’m happily married, it was starting to cut off my circulation and enough was enough.

That is when I knew, I had to do something about my weight.

Now three months later, I’m now Lake Geneva’s second biggest loser!

I’m talking about the biggest loser in Lake Geneva’s Biggest Loser weight loss challenge.

In three months – or 14 weeks to be specific – I lost 42.6 pounds.

Huge shoutout to Kerry Beyer of Genoa City who came in first and Jennifer Voss of Elkhorn who came in third.

The biggest loser is a challenge that Tammy Lilli started in Lake Geneva at the beginning of 2021. Tammy has lost 160 pounds since she started her health journey in 2015 and has been a huge inspiration.

At the time, when she started her first challenge in Lake Geneva, I had only recently started at the Lake Geneva Regional News and was still new to the area.

My family was one of the many COVID transplant families. We wanted to a place for our kids to go to school in person and it was a good time for us to move to Walworth County, where our family had a lake house in East Troy.

So I joined the first challenge. I lasted a few weeks and gave up. Then I joined the next challenge and again only lasted a few weeks.

This January, I was serious and entered the challenge with a real plan this time. "The third time is the charm," I said.

After having my third daughter – who is now 4, I kept thinking I would eventually lose the baby weight. But no luck. In fact I ended up gaining the COVID-19 weight on top of the baby weight. I gained the “COVID-19” and I’m not talking about the strain.

So with my ring officially cut off I got my ducks in a row. I officially joined the Walk-it-Out Lake Geneva Facebook group. By officially join, I mean I started to walk with them regularly. In the winter the walking group met at the Lake Geneva Library and then walked around town.

In the summer, they meet in different area. You just post on the Facebook group if you want to walk on a certain day, and other people let you know if they can join.

Then on top of that, one of the members of the walking group Kris Hohlfelder Redmer is a health coach with Optavia, one of the many meal programs out there. I signed up for a month of the program, where I got a month worth of granola bars, protein shakes, soup packets and a bunch of other goodies like healthy high-protein brownies. For me, I figured if I was going to spend money on a plan, I had better take it seriously.

That was the push I needed. I kept with the plan for the full three months of the challenge. The plan basically consists of you eating five high protein 100 calorie snacks throughout the day starting with breakfast and then one full meal with a mix of protein and vegetables. It’s called a “lean-and-green” meal. You can look it up on Pinterest and there are lots of great recipes.

Along the way, losing the first 10 pounds gave me the push I needed to finally feel good enough about myself to book our family spring break to Disney World. That really helped push me through. Disney pictures are once-in-a-lifetime memories and I wanted to look back at the pictures and be happy not come back and try to crop myself out of the photos.

By the time I got back from Disney, a trip where I packed all my own Optavia food, I finally reached a huge milestone – going from being “obese” by BMI standards to being “just overweight.” My next goal will be getting out of the “overweight” category. But for now I’m proud to be “just overweight” and not “obese.” That will have to be my goal for the next challenge.

The next 14-week biggest loser challenge starts on May 2, with the weigh-ins from 6-7 p.m. every Monday at Anchor Covenant Church, 1229 Park Row, in Lake Geneva. There is a $40 entry fee and that goes to the grand prizes at the end, which is typically over $1,000. There are also weekly prizes.

Stephanie Jones is the editor of the Lake Geneva Regional News.

