Editorial: Cheers to the end of prohibition at the Walworth County Fair and a great year at the fair

This year, when the Walworth County Fair opened Sept. 1, they had one feature they have never had in 172 years … the option of a can of beer.

To mark the occasion, the first 500 patrons of the Walworth County Fair’s main beer tent received a free limited-edition beer glass to commemorate the occasion.

Overall it seemed to be received well. Patrons could enjoy a beer while watching the tractor pulls or enjoying one of the many live music venues.

Naturally with change, some people were opposed. There have been a few online commenters here and there who have expressed their disapproval of the fair allowing alcohol.

But sometimes change is for the best.

Walworth County’s fair is the biggest and best in the state and in order to keep it that way the fair needs to make money.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Beer and wine sales generate a lot of revenue, funds that can be used for ensure that the fair keeps running successfully for another 172 years.

The truth of the matter is that even before beer and wine sales were allowed, people were figuring out a way to get it into the fair. Now the fair can make money off of it.