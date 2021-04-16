Editorial: Clean up your trash downtown, along the shore path and everywhere

It’s that time of year again where we are all finally getting outside to enjoy the nice weather. Unfortunately, there is one thorn in the side that seems to be everywhere – trash.
Take a walk down the sidewalk and more than likely you are going to find several pieces of garbage.
Take a walk on the shore path and you’ll see wrappers and maybe a Starbucks cup laying in the bushes.
It’s spring and it’s normal that with the snow melting some of the garbage that has been there for the last four months is coming to light.
But we should all do better.
Not only does it look bad and make our town look bad, but it’s also bad for animals.
A United Kingdom Animal Hospital recently treated a seagull that was brought in that was injured after it became caught in a disposable mask. That is a story from across the ocean, but it’s just as likely to happen here.
The City of Lake Geneva is currently discussing hiring someone for the summer to pick up garbage along the lakefront Downtown and clean bathrooms. But it’s cannot just be one person’s summer job.
It needs to be all of our responsibilities, both to make sure we don’t leave anything behind and to pick up what we see.
Especially along the shore path, people need to do better. Residents and visitors to the area are so fortunate to be able to walk around Geneva Lake and enjoy the natural beauty of the area as well as the magnificent homes that people have built along the shore. People cannot take advantage of that. They need to take care of that gift. With Earth Day coming up, it’s a chance to get out and help clean up.
And it shouldn’t be limited to one day. We all need to do our part to help all year long.
In photos and video: A walk along the shore path from Lake Geneva to Stone Manor
Watch now: The shore path from Lake Geneva to Stone Manor
The sparkling lake
Entering the shore path
The arch way
Site of Oak Lodge
Watch now: Geneva Lake sparkles along the lakefront
shore path
A calm day
Shore path
Picket fence
Expect a Miracle
Shore path
The shore path
"Expect a Miracle
Approaching Stone Manor
Historic Stone Manor
Arrowhead
Shore path
Shore path
The Riviera view
The Regional News editorial board consists of General Manager Robert Ireland, Editor Stephanie Jones and community members Patrick Quinn and Elizabeth Lupo DiVito.