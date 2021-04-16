Editorial: Clean up your trash downtown, along the shore path and everywhere

It’s that time of year again where we are all finally getting outside to enjoy the nice weather. Unfortunately, there is one thorn in the side that seems to be everywhere – trash.

Take a walk down the sidewalk and more than likely you are going to find several pieces of garbage.

Take a walk on the shore path and you’ll see wrappers and maybe a Starbucks cup laying in the bushes.

It’s spring and it’s normal that with the snow melting some of the garbage that has been there for the last four months is coming to light.

But we should all do better.

Not only does it look bad and make our town look bad, but it’s also bad for animals.

A United Kingdom Animal Hospital recently treated a seagull that was brought in that was injured after it became caught in a disposable mask. That is a story from across the ocean, but it’s just as likely to happen here.

The City of Lake Geneva is currently discussing hiring someone for the summer to pick up garbage along the lakefront Downtown and clean bathrooms. But it’s cannot just be one person’s summer job.