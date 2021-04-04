Editorial: Communities should support EMS referendums

When you are in an emergency situation, minutes and seconds can be the difference between life and death.
That is why for those people who live in the Town of Geneva or Town of Delavan, when they vote, they should vote yes in support of the EMS referendums for the two towns.
The Town of Geneva referendum supports the Elkhorn Fire Department, which provides fire and emergency medical service to the Town of Geneva.
The Delavan referendum would support the hiring of six full-time paramedics, allowing the town to have two working at all times 24 hours per day, seven days per week.
Delavan referendum
In the Town of Delavan, over the course of the last ten years they have gone from 26 on-call paid EMT volunteers to 13. And in order to make their calls, they have been relying on a volunteer over age 80 and another age 70.
That is because the other volunteers have other jobs and they are not available to respond whenever a call comes in. A call can take several hours depending where the patient needs to be transported to and then there’s paperwork and disinfecting after the call, especially in the age of coronavirus.
If someone has to be at work at 8 a.m. they may not be able to take a call at 6 a.m.
Already, the town depends` on neighboring municipalities to help. But by doing that they are becoming second in line. If it’s your mom or dad or yourself, you don’t want to be second in line for the call.
If the referendum passes, there will still be volunteers and they will still be needed to help when the paid staff is out on a call and a second call comes in, or if there is a bad accident involving multiple patients. And the volunteers should be there to help. But it’s time now for the town to have its own full-time staff so that no calls are missed.
Geneva referendum
Similar to Delavan, Town of Geneva residents are being asked to fund an EMS referendum. Geneva contracts with Elkhorn Fire Department and Lake Geneva Fire Department and officials say the referendum is needed to ensure there are adequate responses to emergency calls.
The Town of Geneva, Town of Sugar Creek and City of Elkhorn each placed a referendum question on the ballot during the Nov. 3, 2020 election to provide funding to the Elkhorn Fire Department to hire 13 additional full-time firefighters and emergency medical personnel.
The town of Sugar Creek’s and city of Elkhorn’s referendums were approved, but the town of Geneva’s referendum failed by about 348 votes.
Steve Otten, supervisor for the Geneva Town Board, said if the referendum is not approved, the town would have to find other sources of revenue to help fund the Elkhorn Fire Department.
“At the end of the day, we need the service and we’ve got to find a way to pay for it. If the referendum doesn’t pass, it’s going to have to come out of other areas and that’s probably going to hurt,” Otten said. “So the alternative here is really not too pretty.”
In addition, he added: “I want to make sure we have good fire coverage and I want to make sure ambulance service is good to take care of my family, my neighbors and everyone else.”
Just like police, roads and garbage pickup, emergency medical services is a necessity for communities.
They need to be supported so that when a neighbor, friend or family member needs help, they are able to respond quickly.