Editorial: Communities should support EMS referendums

When you are in an emergency situation, minutes and seconds can be the difference between life and death.

That is why for those people who live in the Town of Geneva or Town of Delavan, when they vote, they should vote yes in support of the EMS referendums for the two towns.

The Town of Geneva referendum supports the Elkhorn Fire Department, which provides fire and emergency medical service to the Town of Geneva.

The Delavan referendum would support the hiring of six full-time paramedics, allowing the town to have two working at all times 24 hours per day, seven days per week.

Delavan referendum

In the Town of Delavan, over the course of the last ten years they have gone from 26 on-call paid EMT volunteers to 13. And in order to make their calls, they have been relying on a volunteer over age 80 and another age 70.

That is because the other volunteers have other jobs and they are not available to respond whenever a call comes in. A call can take several hours depending where the patient needs to be transported to and then there’s paperwork and disinfecting after the call, especially in the age of coronavirus.