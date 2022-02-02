Editorial: Exciting Downtown Williams Bay news

In the not-so-distant future Downtown Williams Bay could have a new look. The owners of the Green Grocer and Clear Waters Salon and Spa have bought the long vacant lot where the Keg Room used to be located before it burned down in 2001.

It has sat empty for 20 years. It’s great news to hear something new will be going in there.

The plan that the owners recently publicly released includes moving the Green Grocer and Clear Waters Salon and Spa over to the new building and adding condos on a second and third floor.

Of course, any plans will still have to go through the village board. But it sounds like a good plan.

Right now the Village of Williams Bay is working on its comprehensive plan to outline a vision for the village for the coming years. Overwhelmingly at a recent visioning session, residents talked about a desire to keep the small town feel.

Rebuilding where the Keg Room used to be will not change the small town feel. It sounds like it will enhance the Downtown and help revive the corner that used to be the center of activity years ago.

We hope now that word is out that the Green Grocer and salon and spa plan to move that another business will jump on the opportunity to move into the Bay Centre. The space is a great place in the heart of Downtown Williams Bay for a new or expanding business.

At the same time, there is also a proposal on the table to develop the land where Café Calamari and Harpoon Willies now sit.

Tony Navilio, who owns the property, confirmed in January that he has been meeting about the possible sale of the property with a developer. But no plans have yet been released and it’s still very preliminary. Our hope would be that whatever would happen there that Café Calamari and Harpoon Willies would still have a home in the Bay. They are amazing restaurants that Williams Bay is lucky to have.

Like many others, we anxiously await news of what the plan is for that land. Whatever happens, the village board should continue to listen to residents to keep the small town feel and not allow anything too big, but be open to some new opportunities in Downtown Williams Bay.