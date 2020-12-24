Editorial: Get the shot when you can

Those are good initial guidelines to get started as the vaccine is administered. But state and local health officials should start to tell the public how many people have received the vaccine is each county. They should also provide details such as if the vaccine was administered at nursing homes or schools or at hospitals or pharmacies.

It’s one thing to hear that there are 10,000 vaccines in the state. It’s another to hear that 500 people in your county have received the vaccine and that half of them were at nursing homes. It would be even better if it could be broken down by municipality.

At this point as the vaccine is just starting to be introduced, people still need to take precautions that include sanitizing, social distancing and wearing masks.

And when it comes time that you are eligible to get the vaccine, you should get it if you are able. Too many people have already died of the coronavirus. We don’t need to lose anyone more or have anyone more end up hospitalized.

We all want things to go back to pre-COVID normal where we could pack theaters and stadiums, shake hands in church and show our faces in public without a mask.