Editorial: Innovative ideas like the pop-up dinners should be encouraged, not discouraged

A new shop popped up in Downtown Lake Geneva last month at the former Fleming’s store.
During Winterfest weekend, Lake Geneva Country Meats opened up a cheese and sausage shop so that downtown weekend visitors could pick up a sampling of Wisconsin’s finest products.
Then on Valentine’s weekend they catered to the guys and gals with doughnuts and bacon. And after those two successful weekends they were ready for more with a few pop-up dinners planned including a St. Patrick’s themed dinner as a tribute to the Irish Fleming’s.
But when Lake Geneva Country Meats went to aldermen to get approval for a limited alcohol license, their efforts were stalled essentially forcing them to cancel the pop-up dinners.
The pop-up dinners were supposed to be fundraisers for area nonprofits that have been hurt by the pandemic, Open Arms Free Clinic and My Team Triumph.
Lake Geneva Country Meats obtained their business license and bartender license and was in the process of securing the liquor license for the dinners, said Nick Vorpagel, vice president of Lake Geneva Country Meats. But that is where the aldermen stalled the process.
Two of the dinners were scheduled for March 6 and March 13 and by stalling the alcohol license vote the aldermen made it not possible to host the dinners, at least with alcohol.
Ultimately it would be nice if Lake Geneva Country Meats or another business established a permanent store in Downtown – a place locals and tourists alike could walk to get locally sourced food.
Until that happens, when businesses come up with innovative ideas, they should be encouraged.
The request for the pop-up dinners wasn’t much different than the licensing for any other temporary special event.
It would have helped attract people downtown during its slow season, helped nonprofits and helped the businesses where the food would have been catered from.
The Regional News editorial board consists of General Manager Robert Ireland, Editor Stephanie Jones and community members Patrick Quinn and Elizabeth Lupo DiVito.