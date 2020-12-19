Editorial: It’s over, Biden will be president

It’s over, time to turn the page.
Courts across the land – state courts and the U.S. Supreme Court – rejected President Donald Trump’s allegations of election fraud, vote dumping and ballot chicanery this month, paving the way for now President-elect Joe Biden to be certified by the Electoral College with 306 electoral votes over Trump’s 232.
The margin in the popular vote was 81.2 million for Biden and 74.2 million for Trump – a difference of more than 7 million votes.
Trump supporters have argued – and will probably continue to argue – that the election was stolen.
But judges and justices did not agree.
Trump’s arguments got short assessments before the courts. The U.S. Supreme Court last Friday gave a terse three-sentence order that Texas had no standing to challenge how four battleground states – Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin – conducted their elections. The vote was apparently unanimous even though Trump had made three appointments to the high court and it is dominated by conservatives.
Trump had even called for the Senate to quickly confirm Justice Amy Coney Barrett just before the election, saying her vote would be needed to help any disputes over the election which he had been saying for months would be fraudulent.
But all he got was crickets. Silence from those he had appointed.
As Republican Sen. Ben Sasse from Nebraska put it: “Every American who cares about the rule of law should take comfort that the Supreme Court – including all three of President Trump’s picks – closed the book on the nonsense.”
President Trump complained he never got his day in court. But what were the arguments Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton wanted the high court to view on the merits? One was a statistical argument by economist Charles J. Cicchetti who claimed that given Trump’s early lead in the popular vote in those four states, the probability of Biden coming from behind and winning was “one in a quadrillion.” A real quadrillion, not just a figure of speech: 1 in 1,000,000,000,000,000, according to Cicchetti’s calculations filed in the Texas lawsuit, based on Z-scores and p-values – whatever they are.
Wisconsinites will remember Cicchetti. He once headed the state’s Public Service Commission and gave state utilities fits with his innovative statistical evaluations of how they should conduct their business and how much they should charge for natural gas and electricity.
Cicchetti’s arguments apparently didn’t get full consideration by the court, but they were widely assailed by other statisticians who said his analysis was flawed because it erroneously assumed that votes are evenly and randomly distributed among geographic regions, demographics and voting method so that any two large groups of voters should generate similar results.
But Trump himself had disdained mail-in voting and early voting, urging his supporters to go to the polls in person. Small wonder then that – in battleground states that didn’t count mail ballots until election day or after the polls closed – there would be a surge in late Biden ballots as had widely been predicted.
Cicchetti’s analysis was described as “ludicrous” and “statistical incompetence” by some statisticians. Prof. Kenneth Mayer, a political science professor at UW-Madison, said the analysis “is going to be used in undergraduate statistic classes as a canonical example of how not to do statistics.”
Thankfully, the high court never got that far and dismissed the case on the basis of standing.
The reluctance of conservative appointees on the Supreme Court to dive into the morass of election fraud charges was echoed here in Wisconsin where conservative-backed Justice Brian Hagedorn wrote the state Supreme Court’s 4-3 decision rejecting the Trump campaign’s challenge of absentee balloting – not statewide, but in two heavily Democratic strongholds, Milwaukee and Dane counties. It wanted 220,000 ballots to be tossed arguing some of the election procedures—such as allowing clerks to fill in the addresses of witnesses on absentee ballots or that voters had to fill out two forms, not one, when casting in-person early ballots – were illegal. Both such practices had been directed by state election officials and had been in place for several years and had been followed by voters.
Justice Hagedorn, joined by three liberals on the court, essentially held you can’t change the rules after the election because you don’t like the results.
“The challenges raised by the (Trump) campaign in this case . . . come long after the last play or even the last game; the Campaign is challenging the rulebook adopted before the season began,” Hagedorn wrote. “Striking these votes now – after the election, and in only two of Wisconsin’s 72 counties when the disputed practices were followed by hundreds of thousands of absentee voters statewide – would be an extraordinary step for this court to take. We will not do so.”
Hagedorn wrote that the dispute over election rules could have been challenged long before the election and that the Trump campaign’s predicament was “one of the campaign’s own making.”
The next presidential election is less than four years away and we would hope – in the coolness of the post-election time – that any pernicious or illegal voting practices can be dealt with by election officials and the state Legislature. No more ex post facto challenges, please.
We salute Justice Hagedorn for his common-sense ruling and the U.S. Supreme Court justices for following the rule of law and not bending to the pressure of politics in our very divided state and country.
President-elect Joe Biden faces many challenges in the months ahead – chief among them ensuring a rapid and even-handed distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines and all the attendant crises that the pandemic has wrought across the country – joblessness, families facing eviction, small businesses gasping to stay alive and the continued high death rates from the pandemic.
It will not be an easy task – and there will be many Americans who will oppose him.
Biden acknowledged that in a short speech after the Electoral College vote this week, saying, “Respecting the will of the people is at the heart of our democracy, even when we find those results hard to accept. The flame of democracy was lit in this nation a long time ago. And we know that nothing, not even a pandemic or an abuse of power can extinguish that flame.”
Pack up the tents, the election circus is leaving town.
As President-elect Biden put it, it’s time to “turn the page, as we’ve done throughout our history, to unite, to heal.”
Good luck, Joe. You’re going to need it.
This editorial also ran in the Kenosha News and Racine Journal Times.
