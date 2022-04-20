Editorial: It's sad good behavior policies must be passed to get people to behave on Geneva Lake

It’s sad when people’s behaviors at something as basic as a boat launch are so bad that a governing body has to step in and make a new policy to get people to show respect and refrain from harassment.

But that is what had to happen in Linn. This spring the town board voted to implement a new policy to promote citizenship and good behavior at its boat launch.

“The boat launch attendants were being abused verbally and there was some physical jostling that I witnessed,” explained supervisor Maureen Zimmerman.

Zimmerman said failure by the town to address the boat launch behavior issues could have had a negative effect on its Geneva Lake launch operations, both retaining and hiring boat launch attendants and retaining and attracting patrons.

The new one-page policy states:

Show respect to all and take direction from boat launch attendants.

Show respect for equipment, supplies and facilities.

Refrain from harassing or abusing patrons or launch attendants physically or verbally.

Refrain from using offensive, abusive or threatening language, behavior or gestures.

Under the policy, any criminal acts, including threatening or physical abuse, may result in arrest and prosecution to the full extent of the law by the Town of Linn Police Department.

For all other violations, launch attendants shall reserve the right to issue a written warning to offenders. Records of the incident are to be made available to the town clerk, harbor commission and, if necessary, the Linn Police Department.

A second violation within a 12-month period shall result in a suspension of 12 months from the date of the incident. If the violator is observed at a town launch facility with the suspension period, the police will be called and the 12-month suspension period will restart from the date of the incident.

Linn did the right thing creating this ordinance to protect the town’s employees. Many employers are still struggling to fill open jobs and they cannot afford to lose good employees.

Besides that bad behavior shouldn’t be tolerated and that message needs to be made clear to the public.

This is not just true for the Linn Boat Launch. It’s true for all businesses – at retail stores, restaurants, hotels and everywhere.

Many places are still short staffed and employees are doing the best they can to serve customers. They don’t need to deal with harassment or rude behavior from customers.

Just because you are paying for a service doesn’t mean you have the right to be rude.

As summer approaches, we all need to remember to breath and have a little patience.

Talking about the new Linn policy, Supervisor Alex Palmer said, “It’s common sense. Obviously, people should be respectful.”

The Regional News editorial board consists of General Manager Robert Ireland, Editor Stephanie Jones, and community members Patrick Quinn and Elizabeth Lupo DiVito.