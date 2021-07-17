Editorial: Lake Geneva should allow free Sunday church parking

Over the last month or so there has been ongoing discussion about paid parking outside churches on Sunday.

The downtown Lake Geneva churches that are located in the city’s paid parking area include Lake Geneva United Methodist Church, Holy Communion Episcopal Church, First Church of Christ Scientist and First Congregational Church of Christ.

The city offered free parking to the downtown churches for several years as part of a verbal agreement. But verbal agreements only last so long and are not the best practice. City officials are now looking into how to make free parking for the churches official. That is not a bad idea.

Many of the people who go to the churches are city residents and therefor are eligible for city parking passes, which allows them to park for free for up to three hours. But others may live in neighboring communities like Lyons, Geneva or Linn. Many are elderly and cannot walk more than a block.

The city should work with the four churches to figure out a system so that churchgoers don’t have to pay while they are at church. Maybe it’s making a certain area free until noon Sunday or having a permit sticker that can be handed out and put in car dashes until noon.