Editorial: Law enforcement and mental health professionals a good team

Walworth County health workers are teaming up with local law enforcement agencies to help provide mental health care to people who may need such services.

That is a good combination and it’s a model that should be encouraged and spread throughout the county, state and beyond.

Officials from the Walworth County Department of Health and Human Services are piloting the Embedded Crisis Liaison Program, in which a community crisis liaison responds to the scene of a police call and assists people who may need mental health support.

The program was started with the Delavan Police Department in February and will be expanded to the Whitewater Police Department this month.

Officers usually respond to the scene first then call the liaison worker once they feel the scene is safe for them to work and the person in need is willing to talk to them.

Delavan Police Chief James Hansen said the county health department representative has assisted officers already on calls related to possible child abuse, mental anxiety and student behavioral issues.

The county worker talks with the person and determines what their concerns are then refers them to the appropriate services available in the community.