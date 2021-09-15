Editorial: Mandating tourists carry vet papers is a doggone bad idea

There has to be a better way. If the dog park is the issue, then this proposal should be limited to the dog park.

Then, a prominent sign could be posted on the gates of the dog park. That would be possible for the dog park, but not logistical for the entire city.

Some aldermen said visitors should know to look up ordinances for cities they visit. But it’s hard to find the ordinances for every municipality you visit and on top of that, oftentimes visitors don’t really know what municipality they are in at a given time. They don’t know the lines between Lake Geneva and the Town of Geneva or Town of Linn. So that adds difficulty for them looking up the rules.

All that aside, animals should be up-to-date on their shots and pet owners would be smart to download their pets’ records onto their phones so it can be easily accessible at any time. But forcing all tourists to have their pet records immediately accessible while on vacation here is not the answer.

It spreads the wrong message to those wanting to come visit Lake Geneva.

The Regional News editorial board consists of General Manager Robert Ireland, Editor Stephanie Jones, Advertising Assistant Steve Romani and community members Patrick Quinn and Elizabeth Lupo DiVito.