Editorial: Summer school masks should be optional, Lake Geneva schools make the right call

Over the course of the last year, children from ages pre-kindergarten through college have learned to deal with masks everywhere they go.

Morning check lists include homework, school bag, lunch and masks.

Fortunately across the country now, more and more people have been able to get vaccinated and we continue to encourage everyone to get vaccinated.

And the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has come out and said anyone vaccinated now is free to be able to go about normal functions without a mask.

With the year wrapping up and summer school starting up soon, school administrators and school boards should consider revising policies to make masks optional for summer school.

That is the decision Lake Geneva Schools just made and it's the right decision.

Coronavirus is never truly going to go away, but fortunately with vaccines the effects and spread will greatly be reduced. At this point, all teachers are eligible to get vaccinations and if they haven’t yet they are likely choosing not to.

Even though the vaccine is not available to all youth, we know that children are not as affected by the virus as adults, especially seniors.