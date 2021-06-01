Editorial: Summer school masks should be optional, Lake Geneva schools make the right call

Over the course of the last year, children from ages pre-kindergarten through college have learned to deal with masks everywhere they go.
Morning check lists include homework, school bag, lunch and masks.
Fortunately across the country now, more and more people have been able to get vaccinated and we continue to encourage everyone to get vaccinated.
And the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has come out and said anyone vaccinated now is free to be able to go about normal functions without a mask.
With the year wrapping up and summer school starting up soon, school administrators and school boards should consider revising policies to make masks optional for summer school.
That is the decision Lake Geneva Schools just made and it's the right decision.
Coronavirus is never truly going to go away, but fortunately with vaccines the effects and spread will greatly be reduced. At this point, all teachers are eligible to get vaccinations and if they haven’t yet they are likely choosing not to.
Even though the vaccine is not available to all youth, we know that children are not as affected by the virus as adults, especially seniors.
For schools that opt to wait to remove masks the question is what are they going to wait for?
Are they going to wait until all kids are eligible? Because even when all youth are eligible likely there will be a high number of parents who are going to opt out until more information is available.
Are schools going to wait until fall? That is probably not a good idea because that tends to be the time when kids get sick with all sorts of childhood illnesses.
It would be better to unmask in the summer when only a portion of the kids are in school, instead of waiting until everyone is back in the fall.
On top of that, many schools don’t have great air conditioning systems and it gets pretty hot in those older schools even without a mask. When you are uncomfortably hot, it makes it harder to pay attention.
We want kids to be safe. But also we know we are not going to wear masks forever.
This summer is a good time for schools to consider changing their policy and making the masks optional. And heck if Susy or Bobby have the sniffles, maybe it’s not a bad idea to send them in a mask or keep them home. But the masks should be optional at least for summer school.
The Regional News editorial board consists of General Manager Robert Ireland, Editor Stephanie Jones, Advertising Assistant Steve Romani and community members Patrick Quinn and Elizabeth Lupo DiVito.