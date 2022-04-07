Editorial: Support and improve the Walworth walking path, don't abandon it

Abandoning a walking path along with Hamlin Street was a hot-button topic for those at the March 10 Village of Walworth Board meeting. And it’s set to go back to the Plan Commission on April 18.

In case you didn’t know there is a walking path in Walworth, you do now!

It is at the end of Hamlin Street across from Walworth School. The path goes down Fremont Street and extends into a Walworth Prairie neighborhood development.

Since news has come out that the walking path may be abandoned, many in the Village of Walworth have rallied around the path.

That is great news. Maybe when it was first proposed to be abandoned, it was necessary. But now that the community has rallied around it, it’s time for those people to come together and maintain it along with the village. While they are at it, adding a little signage wouldn’t hurt.

Walking paths are a treasure for communities. Not only are they a great place to take walks, but they are also a safe place for kids to ride their bikes and to get their first feel of independence as they go visit their friends.

Joyce Pagel, a former member of the Walworth County Planning Commission for 42 years, was one of the people who spoke out at the March Walworth meeting about the path.

“We worked for years to get walking paths and bike paths through the village,” she said. “The one by Hamlin Street has been there for several years now and I use it. I have seen other people use it and I would hate to see it be abandoned. Once you have something, why would you want to abandon it? It makes no sense to me.”

It makes no sense to us either.

Now that people have come forward to express their support of the trail, the village needs to show its support as well to not only keep the trail, but make it better.

The Regional News editorial board consists of General Manager Robert Ireland, Editor Stephanie Jones and community members Patrick Quinn and Elizabeth Lupo DiVito.