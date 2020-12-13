Editorial: Take time for the little things like a phone call

This year has been a year like no other for everyone. Between stay-at-home orders and real concerns about the spreading of coronavirus, people have been feeling the effects of nine months of coronavirus.
With the Christmas season here and a vaccine hopefully soon on its way, there is a lot to celebrate. But for those alone it’s still a very hard time and now with the holiday approaching we should all take a little time to think about those people in our lives that we haven’t reached out to and see how they are doing.
While the holidays are supposed to be a joyous time, they can also be a time of depression for many because of the stress, anxiety and sadness that the season brings.
Many people have lost loved ones this year, some to COVID and some to other ailments but in many cases a proper goodbye couldn’t take place because of COVID. Many others have lost jobs or if they have jobs they are still feeling the effect of coronavirus with reduced hours at work or pay cuts.
We’ve all been affected in many different ways. It’s hard to know what to do, but one thing that never hurts is reaching out to friends and loved ones, just to say hi and ask how they are doing. Maybe make plans. Even if the plan is for something six months from now, then it’s something to look forward to.
Here are just a few little suggestions.
Call a friend you haven’t talked to in a while. This could be a friend or relative who is living alone and maybe has been missing interactions with other.
Call a mom or dad who have been cooped up with their kids for the last nine months because they haven’t been in school. Or maybe they have been in school but are still struggling to make up for the months they were out of school last year and anxious knowing that at any time schools could shut down again.
Call a friend who is a nurse or teacher or grocery worker, say thank you for all they have been through over this last year. Sometimes we forget to take the time to say a simple thank you to those people we know. We take it for granted. But we shouldn’t.
Reach out to those who have lost a job due to COVID and see if there is anything you can do. A $10 gift card could make all the difference for someone needing to buy a gallon of milk or desperately wanting to buy a gift for someone but not having the extra funds to make it happen.
This is normally the time of year that we want to be out seeing friends and family and celebrating the holidays. This year is hard. But that doesn’t mean we cannot still do little things and reach out and say hello.
