Editorial: Walworth County’s vaccine rate is not good enough

2022 is here and as much as we all would have liked to have turned the page on COVID, unfortunately it’s not gone yet. In fact, more people than ever are in the hospital in connection to COVID and hospitals are stretched to the limit.

Going into the new year, one of the best things people can resolve to do is to either get their COVID 19 vaccine or get their booster.

As of Dec. 28, there were 48,086 people in Walworth County who had completed at least their two vaccine series, totaling 46.3% of the county’s population. That is not good enough!

Walworth County drags significantly behind the rest of the state. In total, 62% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated.

Since the start of COVID in 2020, there have been 218 deaths connected to COVID in Walworth County alone and 669 hospitalizations, according to the Walworth County Public Health website.

As of Dec. 28 there were 33 current COVID related hospitalizations.

Last month, before the holidays Mercyhealth Vice President Jeni Hallatt warned that hospitals were experiencing a high volume of inpatients, limiting hospital beds and putting a strain on resources.

“Due to these high volumes, overall bed availability is at critical levels,” Hallatt said.

To help control this critical situation, Hallett asked the public to help with COVID-19 safety measures, which include getting vaccinated, wearing a mask and socially distancing when appropriate.

Advocate Aurora Health reported Monday, Jan. 3 that their hospitals are now treating more COVID-19 patients than they ever have before.

The numbers are “rising very quickly” to “an all-time high,” Aurora’s Chief Nursing Officer Dr. Mary Beth Kingston said on Jan. 3. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Aurora’s 26 hospitals has “doubled from 30 days ago and quadrupled from 60 days ago,” she added.

Those numbers are very concerning.

Going forward, we still want schools to stay open. We still want people to be able to go to stores and restaurants.

But people need to be cautious and the vaccine is still the best way to prevent hospitalizations or death.

