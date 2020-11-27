Editorial: Wear your mask: Tis’ the season of giving gifts, not giving COVID.

This past week, Gov. Tony Evers reissued his executive order to require people to wear masks inside buildings.
By the time you read this it is entirely possible it could be overturned because that is how things work in today’s day in age. Something is law one day and null and void the next day.
But regardless of what the status of the law is, it’s not a bad idea to just carry a mask with you and stick it on when you enter a building or while you are working indoors.
And for that same matter wear it outdoors as well if you are in a place where you may be encountering groups of people. It’s getting cold, think of it as an extra layer to protect you from the cold.
This simple act done by all could make a huge impact on slowing the pandemic and give relief to overworked health care workers, who are being stretched thin during a time when they want to spend time with their families as well.
If you don’t have a mask at this point, there is no excuse. Plenty of shops all around the lake would be more than happy to point you to their stock, if you still need to buy one or two or a couple packs.
All around the nation, there are stories of stores and restaurants closing because of shutdown orders at the local and state levels.
Here around the Lake Geneva area, businesses have been more fortunate. Our restaurants and stores have been able to stay open.
Some argue that businesses should have been required to stay closed. But from the very beginning many of the orders didn’t make sense. It didn’t make sense that a small Downtown shop was required to close while Walmart was allowed to stay open, attracting floods of people rather than just the trickle from small shops.
And while other states and local governments have ruled that schools must shut down, our local schools have been able to stay open.
So for everyone complaining about masks, think of it this way: Would you rather have everything close down and sit at home and risk permanently losing a store or would you rather stick on a mask for an hour?
Many frontline workers have Plexiglas barriers to protect employees. What does it hurt to add another layer?
Even if you are not doing it for yourself, do it for your neighbor, do it for your neighbor’s elderly mom or dad.
Tis’ the season of giving – just not the season of giving COVID. So put on a mask and try to stop the spread the best you can.
Watch now: The streets of Lake Geneva decked out for the holidays
The Farmstand, 707 W. Main St., decorated their holiday window display with a variety of items
SoHo Boutique, 875 W. Main St., has placed a Christmas tree in their storefront window
Seasons on the Lake, 757 W. Main St., decorated their storefront window with a fireplace, wishing everyone on a happy Noel and merry Christmas
Riviera lit up at night
Queen Bee Artisan Market, 830 W. Main. St., decorated their windows in the theme of the movie "A Christmas Carole"
Marigold Gift Shop, 725 W. Main St., decorated their storefront window to represent "The Nutcracker"
Jayne Boutique, 771 W. Main St. has a cut-out Santa and Christmas albums and books displayed in its window
Galerie Matisse, 830 Main St., got artistic with its window display this year with a Christmas and large cardboard holiday decorations
Evr Dry Gds, 741 W. Main St., decided to rock out this year with their window display by decorating a Christmas tree with compact discs
Downtown Lake Geneva
Downtown Lake Geneva
Downtown Lake Geneva
Downtown Lake Geneva
Downtown Lake Geneva
Downtown Lake Geneva
Christmas tree, sweaters, hats and scarves are some of the items that can be found in Edie Boutique's holiday window display
C.R. Goodfinds, 731 W. Main St., has flannel shirts and Christmas figurines dresses in other clothing items
Audrey L's on Broad Street, 259 Broad St. decorated its window display with Santas, snowmen and other holiday-related items
