Editorial: Wear your mask: Tis’ the season of giving gifts, not giving COVID.

This past week, Gov. Tony Evers reissued his executive order to require people to wear masks inside buildings.

By the time you read this it is entirely possible it could be overturned because that is how things work in today’s day in age. Something is law one day and null and void the next day.

But regardless of what the status of the law is, it’s not a bad idea to just carry a mask with you and stick it on when you enter a building or while you are working indoors.

And for that same matter wear it outdoors as well if you are in a place where you may be encountering groups of people. It’s getting cold, think of it as an extra layer to protect you from the cold.

This simple act done by all could make a huge impact on slowing the pandemic and give relief to overworked health care workers, who are being stretched thin during a time when they want to spend time with their families as well.

If you don’t have a mask at this point, there is no excuse. Plenty of shops all around the lake would be more than happy to point you to their stock, if you still need to buy one or two or a couple packs.

All around the nation, there are stories of stores and restaurants closing because of shutdown orders at the local and state levels.

Here around the Lake Geneva area, businesses have been more fortunate. Our restaurants and stores have been able to stay open.

Some argue that businesses should have been required to stay closed. But from the very beginning many of the orders didn’t make sense. It didn’t make sense that a small Downtown shop was required to close while Walmart was allowed to stay open, attracting floods of people rather than just the trickle from small shops.

And while other states and local governments have ruled that schools must shut down, our local schools have been able to stay open.

So for everyone complaining about masks, think of it this way: Would you rather have everything close down and sit at home and risk permanently losing a store or would you rather stick on a mask for an hour?

Many frontline workers have Plexiglas barriers to protect employees. What does it hurt to add another layer?

Even if you are not doing it for yourself, do it for your neighbor, do it for your neighbor’s elderly mom or dad.

Tis’ the season of giving – just not the season of giving COVID. So put on a mask and try to stop the spread the best you can.

