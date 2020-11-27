Editorial: Wear your mask: Tis’ the season of giving gifts, not giving COVID.

This past week, Gov. Tony Evers reissued his executive order to require people to wear masks inside buildings.

By the time you read this it is entirely possible it could be overturned because that is how things work in today’s day in age. Something is law one day and null and void the next day.

But regardless of what the status of the law is, it’s not a bad idea to just carry a mask with you and stick it on when you enter a building or while you are working indoors.

And for that same matter wear it outdoors as well if you are in a place where you may be encountering groups of people. It’s getting cold, think of it as an extra layer to protect you from the cold.

This simple act done by all could make a huge impact on slowing the pandemic and give relief to overworked health care workers, who are being stretched thin during a time when they want to spend time with their families as well.

If you don’t have a mask at this point, there is no excuse. Plenty of shops all around the lake would be more than happy to point you to their stock, if you still need to buy one or two or a couple packs.

All around the nation, there are stories of stores and restaurants closing because of shutdown orders at the local and state levels.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}