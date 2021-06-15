Effective immediately: Lake Geneva fire chief issues burning ban, along with other communities

Lake Geneva Fire Chief John Peters has issued a ban on all open burning in the city of Lake Geneva until further notice.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The burning ban includes all outdoor fireplaces or pits. The order does not prohibit people from using grills for cooking food.

The burning ban is being issued because southeast Wisconsin currently is experiencing extremely dry conditions, high heat, strong winds and below average rainfall, which has caused extremely dry vegetation in the area.

Other surrounding municipalities have enacted similar burn bans. Residents and visitors should check with their municipalities and use extreme caution.