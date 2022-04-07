Egg-cellent Easter fun slated at Fontana's Duck Pond

Area residents will have the opportunity to celebrate the arrival of spring and the Easter holiday with two consecutive weekends of Easter egg hunts at the Duck Pond Recreation Area, 300 Wild Duck Rd. in Fontana.

Doggie Egg HuntOn Saturday, April 9, beginning at 9 a.m., the Big Foot Recreation District will hold its third annual Doggie Egg Hunt. All dogs must be on a leash during the egg hunt.

The participation fee is $10 per dog, with advance registration preferred at www.bigfootrecreation.org. On-site day-of registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. Proof of up-to-date rabies vaccination is required to participate, with a rabies tag being acceptable for verification.

Held rain, snow or shine, event proceeds will benefit the Lakeland Animal Shelter.

“It really is a great event that helps support Lakeland Animal Shelter, which usually brings out a couple of dogs that are available for adoption,” said Big Foot Recreation District program coordinator Dean Connley. “It’s a good chance for them to show the community all the work that they’re doing.”

Doggie Egg Hunt participants and their four-legged friends will scour the grasslands at the Duck Pond to find kibble-filled eggs. Additionally, a number of vendors will be on hand.

“It’s a great event for the community,” Connley noted. “There are so many dog owners, people that use the dog park in Fontana. To get them all together and have a social event for the dogs, people have been really receptive to that. It’s a fun experience to have an event for the dogs. We’ve seen our numbers grow each year as word gets out there. It’s definitely grown each year we’ve done it.”

Event sponsors include The Bark Market, Main Street Country Store, Blue Dog Collars, The Pet Gourmet, Dog Harbor Dog Grooming and Lake Geneva Animal Hospital.

Connley noted Big Foot Recreation District’s Doggie Egg Hunt won 2021 Silver Award recognition for special/community events from the Milwaukee-based Wisconsin Parks & Recreation Association (WPRA), a 1,200-member statewide non-profit service organization dedicated to extending the social, health, culture and economic benefits of parks and recreation.

“It’s exciting,” Connley said of WPRA recognition for the innovative program.

Children’s Easter Egg Hunt

The following Saturday, April 16, Big Foot Recreation District will hold a traditional Easter egg hunt for children. Rain, snow or shine, the hunt will start promptly at 10 a.m.

The featured guest will be the Easter Bunny, who will be escorted to Duck Pond Recreation Area by the Fontana Fire Department.

Participants are encouraged to arrive early to find parking and their child’s age area for the hunt. Children should bring an Easter basket for collecting the goodie-filled plastic Easter eggs. As the eggs are recycled, participants should empty the eggs before they leave.

In keeping with the Easter theme, Dousman Transport will have a “Bunny Bus” parked at the event.

“It’s really a great family program of all ages,” Connley said of the event, a longtime spring tradition in Fontana. “We get tons of people coming out for it. Rain or shine, it doesn’t matter what the weather is, we always seem to have a really good crowd that comes. It’s fun to see everyone outside having fun. It’s one of our first outdoor events of the season. It’s a great way to kick off all our outdoor programs.”

The free event is made possible through a collaboration by Big Foot Recreation District, the Village of Fontana and area businesses.

Connley said Easter eggs for both events—seven large bins worth for the children’s egg hunt and two large bins for the canine egg hunt—were filled by 15 volunteer Big Foot High School students, who earned community services credits toward their district graduation requirements.

“We got a lot of help from the Big Foot High School students,” he said. “It was great to see. They’re always very helpful.”

Learn more

For more information on either upcoming event, visit www.bigfootrecreation.org or call 262-275-2117.

