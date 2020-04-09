You are the owner of this article.
Eight new coronavirus cases reported this week in Walworth County
Walworth County has recorded eight new confirmed cases of coronavirus and now stands at a total of 28, state health officials said today.

As of Sunday, Walworth County had 20 confirmed cases.

No additional information has been released about the eight new cases, including the victims' identities, ages or hometowns.

Previously, the county had reported that 12 local patients had recovered fully from their infections, while five were in the hospital.

As of today, Wisconsin has recorded a statewide total 2,885 cases of coronvarius, including 111 people who have died.

No deaths have been reported in Walworth County.

