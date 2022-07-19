Eight vehicle-related deaths in Walworth County so far this year; including Tuesday pedestrian fatality

A pedestrian crossing Williams Street on the north side of Lake Geneva was hit and killed Tuesday morning, July 19, according to Lake Geneva Police.

The fatality is the eighth vehicle-related fatality in Walworth County so far in 2022, although it is the first this year in the City of Lake Geneva, according to figures recently presented during the Walworth County Traffic Safety Commission’s quarterly meeting.

The most recent fatality and the only one this year so far involving a pedestrian, occurred just before 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19 near the intersection of Williams and Milwaukee streets, according to Lake Geneva Police Lt. Ed Gritzner.

The operator of the vehicle, a 75-year-old Town of Geneva man, was heading northbound on Williams Street and it does not appear the driver saw the pedestrian, Gritzner said. It does not appear speed was a factor, Gritzner said, but the crash remains under investigation. The name of the victim, an 81-year-old from Lake Geneva, has not yet been released.

As of Thursday, July 14, when the Walworth County Traffic Safety Commission’s quarterly meeting was held, the vehicle related deaths included one motorcycle crash and one that appears to be related to a medical issue, not to crash-related injuries. The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office and Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office provided the following information about the crashes:

Feb. 6: The first traffic fatality of 2022 was a rollover crash in the Town of LaFayette on the Interstate 43 on-ramp at Highway 11 on Feb. 6. The victim was identified as 27-year-old Devonte Gary of Rockford, Ill.

May 1: There was a fatality in the Town of Whitewater on Highway 89 about .6 miles south of Island Road. A vehicle rolled over when trying to swerve to miss another accident involving three other cars. The victim who died was Nancy L. Ray, 71, of McHenry County, Ill. She had been unrestrained in a rear seat at the time of the crash. The woman was transported to Mercy Janesville, where she was pronounced dead. Not wearing a seat belt was believed to be the single biggest contributing factor to the fatal injuries.

May 10: There was another fatality on Highway 89, in the Town of Darien north of Pinks Lane when a vehicle hit a tree. The victim was 23-year-old Kajuan J. Ellis-Shelton, of the Milwaukee area. He had been wearing a seat belt at the time. The man was driving northbound at a high rate of speed on Highway 89 and didn’t negotiate the curve and ended up hitting a tree. The crash was first reported at 10:47 p.m. May 10. Excessive speed was believed to be the biggest contributing factor.

June 1: There was a motorcycle fatality resulting from a crash in the Town of Whitewater in the area of Main Street, south of Breidsan Hill Drive. A motorcycle hit a deer. The victim was 47-year-old Jeffrey M. Baumann of the Fort Atkinson area. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The crash occurred on June 1 around 1:30 a.m. and he was pronounced dead June 5.

June 21: An 89-year-old woman died June 21, in a two-vehicle motor vehicle accident involving a dump truck at Sweet Road and County Hwy. K in the Town of Darien. The woman has been identified as Mary J. Brusa, 89, of the Town of Delavan. The woman had stopped at the stop sign, but then proceeded into the intersection where she collided with the dump truck.

June 30: A 68-year-old woman died after her car ended up in a yard in the 7400 block of Creek Road in Delavan. It’s believed she died from a medical issue, not from crash-related injuries. But it is still under investigation. The medical examiner’s office has not released the woman’s name yet.

July 4: 28-year-old Jesus Orlando Castro-Gonzalez, of Schaumburg, Ill., was pronounced dead on Monday, July 4, after a multi-vehicle crash in the Town of Linn that involved a total of 11 patients. The crash was reported at approximately 2:23 p.m. in the area of State Highway 120 and County Highway B.