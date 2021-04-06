Election brings two new supervisors, new clerk to Linn

LINN — April elections have ushered in a new clerk and two new supervisors to the Town of Linn.

In the race between Charles Roan and Alyson Morris for the town clerk position, left open by current clerk Rose Miller, Morris secured the position with 428 votes to Roan's 184 votes.

In the uncontested supervisor race left open by Supervisor Tim Rasch, James Livingston bested Tom Leonard with Livingston getting 400 votes and Leonard getting 208.

Challenger Maureen Zimmerman bested incumbent Chris Jones, making her the second newcomer to secure a supervisor seat in the town after Zimmerman received 420 votes to Jones' 205 votes.

About Livingston

Livingston is the Linn Sanitary District commissioner of 31 years where he has helped implement a sanitary management plan, implement a district-wide septic inspection program and established a well testing program for private wells.

He’s lived in the Town of Linn for 33 years and holds both bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the Milwaukee School of Engineering.

Livingston campaigned himself for supervisor as a positive voice which could help mitigate conflicts in the town.

