Election brings two new supervisors, new clerk to Linn

LINN — April elections have ushered in a new clerk and two new supervisors to the Town of Linn.
In the race between Charles Roan and Alyson Morris for the town clerk position, left open by current clerk Rose Miller, Morris secured the position with 428 votes to Roan's 184 votes.
In the uncontested supervisor race left open by Supervisor Tim Rasch, James Livingston bested Tom Leonard with Livingston getting 400 votes and Leonard getting 208.
Challenger Maureen Zimmerman bested incumbent Chris Jones, making her the second newcomer to secure a supervisor seat in the town after Zimmerman received 420 votes to Jones' 205 votes.
About Livingston
Livingston is the Linn Sanitary District commissioner of 31 years where he has helped implement a sanitary management plan, implement a district-wide septic inspection program and established a well testing program for private wells.
He’s lived in the Town of Linn for 33 years and holds both bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the Milwaukee School of Engineering.
Livingston campaigned himself for supervisor as a positive voice which could help mitigate conflicts in the town.
“I would like to help put the board back on a path of working together to provide effective government for the Town of Linn,” he said in a candidate survey. “This is a great place to live and the town has a staff of experienced employees. Collaboration between employees and elected officials can be improved and I want to contribute to that.”
About Zimmerman
Zimmerman is a former trauma nurse at the Northwestern University Medical Center in Chicago with an extensive background in nursing. She also serves as secretary for the Black Point Historic Preserve and sits on the George Williams College Nursing Advisory Council.
Zimmerman said in a candidate survey she wanted to be elected into the supervisor position to prevent future divisions throughout the Town of Linn, such as the 2020 annual meeting where a group of residents voted to strip village powers from the town — an action which was later undone.
“Among the staff, various committee members, and voters, I see a wariness and fatigue that, as a board supervisor, I’d like to help alter by opening communication and collaboration; by reinforcing respect in the workplace and decreasing the micromanaging; and eliminating the strife, threats and working at cross purposes to one another,” she said.
To read full election results for the county go to: https://www.co.walworth.wi.us/DocumentCenter/View/6010/04-06-2021-Summary-Report-PDF