Elections may bring new leaders to local government

“The board has done some amazing things in the last two years that I’m proud to say I was part of,” she said in the statement. “I’m grateful for the village residents electing me to represent them and for the time and experience I gained as a trustee.”

McMannamy said she hopes to motivate other women to run for positions in their local government and that she is thankful of those who encouraged her to run in 2019.

“Sometimes you just need people in your life to believe in you and give you that little push to be bold... even if you’re scared, even if you’re shy like me,” she said. “I love where I live and will definitely run again in the future.”

Williams Bay School Board member David Ripple will not be seeking reelection this year, leaving a vacancy in the uncontested race.

FontanaThe Village of Fontana will see uncontested races across the board this year.

Incumbent president Pat Kenny will be seeking reelection along with sitting trustees Arvid Peterson, Thomas McGreevy and John O’Neil.

Fontana Board of Education member Scott Vilona will also be seeking reelection in an uncontested race.