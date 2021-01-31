Elections may bring new leaders to local government

WALWORTH —Local leadership roles may be filled by fresh faces this April as first-time candidates enter local races and long-time representatives step away.
Some local races this year will go uncontested but others will see trustees and board members compete for votes on the April 6 election.
One such uncontested race will likely bring a new village president to the Village of Walworth. Sitting president Tom Connelly announced in November 2020 that he would not be seeking reelection in April elections, leaving the role open for those interested in leading the village.
Long-time local government affiliate and current trustee Louise Czaja was the only one to submit candidacy filings for the president role, making her the uncontested pick for village president.
Czaja said she was saddened to hear Connelly would not be seeking reelection and thought it would be a good idea to use her experience with the village as president to keep board initiatives moving forward.
“I thought it was important to do at this time,” she said. “I know there are difficult times across the whole country.”
Czaja served as the village’s clerk, treasurer for 25 years before being elected as a trustee in 2018. Having been reelected in 2020, she is currently serving out her second term as village trustee.
Czaja said as president she would continue to push forward ongoing initiatives the village board is working on, such as filling the currently vacant clerk, treasurer position.
With plenty of experience dealing with village government operations, and with a solid village staff, Czaja said she feels she is ready to step into the president position.
Village of Walworth trustees Dan Mizialko, Pat McMahon and Kristi Reierson-McWayne will all be seeking reelection in uncontested races.
Williams BayWilliams Bay may also see a change in local leaders following April elections.
While president Bill Duncan is seeking reelection as village president, three challengers hope to overtake three trustee positions which will be up for grabs this year.
Village residents Adam Jaramillo, Matthew Stanek and Karl Sorvick will be running against incumbents Jim D’Alessandro and George Vlach. Current trustee Jen McMannamy will not be seeking reelection, leaving her seat open to a newcomer.
McMannamy said in a written statement that while she did not first plan on serving just one term, and that there are many projects she would love to still help accomplish in the village, that her priorities have changed drastically since first joining the village board.
“The board has done some amazing things in the last two years that I’m proud to say I was part of,” she said in the statement. “I’m grateful for the village residents electing me to represent them and for the time and experience I gained as a trustee.”
McMannamy said she hopes to motivate other women to run for positions in their local government and that she is thankful of those who encouraged her to run in 2019.
“Sometimes you just need people in your life to believe in you and give you that little push to be bold... even if you’re scared, even if you’re shy like me,” she said. “I love where I live and will definitely run again in the future.”
Williams Bay School Board member David Ripple will not be seeking reelection this year, leaving a vacancy in the uncontested race.
FontanaThe Village of Fontana will see uncontested races across the board this year.
Incumbent president Pat Kenny will be seeking reelection along with sitting trustees Arvid Peterson, Thomas McGreevy and John O’Neil.
Fontana Board of Education member Scott Vilona will also be seeking reelection in an uncontested race.
SharonIn the Village of Sharon, village president Mark Ruosch will face challenger Larry Stolldorf, and challenger Amanda Rose will look to claim a village board seat from incumbents Pam Woodrich, Kelly Schmig or Lawrence Dederich, who are each seeking reelection.