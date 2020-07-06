Elkhorn aldermen approve permit for domestic violence shelter

“The law requires a well-reasoned decision, and that’s what the judge said he was having trouble with,” O’Callaghan said.

Young, who voted against the shelter both times, said while she is not opposed to a shelter in the area, she does not want it at 20 N. Church St.

Young cited concerns about whether the parking lot could accommodate trash dumpsters, whether emergency vehicles could use the driveway, and whether the shelter would have an alarm system that would disturb neighbors.

Young, who represents the downtown area on the city council, said she has heard concerns from neighbors who fear the shelter will bring violence into the neighborhood.

“It is my district, and I understand their concerns,” she said. “They are all my neighbors and friends, and no way would I want to put any of them in harm’s way.”

Neighbors and other opponents have long argued that the shelter would attract violence, although New Beginnings contends that domestic violence shelters have not experienced such a problem elsewhere.

The group also argues that shelters reduce crime, reduce homelessness, improve property values and broaden public understanding about preventing domestic violence.