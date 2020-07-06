Elkhorn aldermen approve permit for domestic violence shelter

ELKHORN — A long-contested domestic violence shelter was approved June 29 by the Elkhorn City Council, bringing an end to the debate and a new beginning for domestic violence victims seeking refuge in Walworth County.
The city council voted 4-2 to approve a permit for the shelter to open in a former medical clinic at 20 N. Church St. in downtown Elkhorn.
It will become the first such facility in Walworth County, giving those in need of emergency shelter a local option instead of having to travel to Madison or Milwaukee for safe haven.
The 9,400-square-foot facility, which is donated to the nonprofit New Beginnings group by Aurora Health Care, will house up to a dozen women and children fleeing from their abusers.
Suzi Schoenhoft, executive director of the New Beginnings group, said she was thrilled that Elkhorn aldermen found a consensus allowing the group’s project to go forward.
“They did the right thing for the community — not just for New Beginnings, but for the community,” Schoenhoft said.
Alderman voting to approve the permit were Tim Shiroda, Frank Boggs, Ronald Dunwiddie and Scott McClory. Alderman who voted against were Tom Myrin and Karel Young.
Both Dunwiddie and Shiroda had voted against the shelter in the council’s first vote.
After the council vote was announced and the permit was approved, a group of about 20 people watching via a remote TV broadcast erupted in applause inside the Matheson Memorial Library.
The shelter permit was approved with two conditions. The facility must retain 27 parking spots listed in its application, and New Beginnings must submit documentation that it can access a driveway shared with neighbors.
Schoenhoft said she does not believe the conditions will be problematic, and that her group is willing to work with neighbors on a written agreement concerning the shared driveway.
The city council vote was the second regarding the New Beginnings permit request.
The shelter was voted down in fall 2018 after council members cited beliefs that the shelter was incompatible with Elkhorn’s comprehensive plan and that there would not be enough parking.
New Beginnings filed a civil lawsuit to overturn the ruling, and Walworth Circuit Judge Daniel Johnson in April ruled the permit denial was improper, because the city had presented no factual basis for rejecting the shelter proposal.
Dan O’Callaghan, an attorney hired by the city to assist, explained to council members June 29 that they would need to give factual reasons behind their vote on the shelter permit.
“The law requires a well-reasoned decision, and that’s what the judge said he was having trouble with,” O’Callaghan said.
Young, who voted against the shelter both times, said while she is not opposed to a shelter in the area, she does not want it at 20 N. Church St.
Young cited concerns about whether the parking lot could accommodate trash dumpsters, whether emergency vehicles could use the driveway, and whether the shelter would have an alarm system that would disturb neighbors.
Young, who represents the downtown area on the city council, said she has heard concerns from neighbors who fear the shelter will bring violence into the neighborhood.
“It is my district, and I understand their concerns,” she said. “They are all my neighbors and friends, and no way would I want to put any of them in harm’s way.”
Neighbors and other opponents have long argued that the shelter would attract violence, although New Beginnings contends that domestic violence shelters have not experienced such a problem elsewhere.
The group also argues that shelters reduce crime, reduce homelessness, improve property values and broaden public understanding about preventing domestic violence.
Public comment was not permitted during the June 29 council meeting.
Ellen Holly of Elkhorn, a volunteer for New Beginnings, said later that the shelter comes at a time when it is badly needed in Walworth County. Holly said stress and economic difficulty can manifest into domestic violence, sexual violence or child abuse, and that a shelter is needed to help victims escape.
“We need to provide those services as a healthy community to make sure everyone gets the support they need,” she said.
Having been executive director of New Beginnings only since March, Schoenhoft credited her predecessor, Heidi Lloyd, with successfully pushing for the shelter permit.
“I’m thrilled and I’m pleased they made the right decision,” Schoenhoft said, “but I think it’s really her who put the work into it.”
