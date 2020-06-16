Elkhorn aldermen meet June 29 to reconsider domestic violence shelter

ELKHORN — A proposed domestic violence shelter is coming back before the Elkhorn City Council for another vote.
The city council has scheduled a special meeting for 5:30 p.m. June 29 at Matheson Memorial Library, 101 N. Wisconsin St.
The meeting is open to the public, and has been moved to the library to accommodate a crowd.
The city is considering a proposal from the New Beginnings group to open Walworth County's first domestic violence emergency shelter in a former medical clinic at 20 N. Church St.
The nonprofit group helping victims of domestic violence needs a city permit to move into the former medical clinic.
The project has drawn widespread support in law enforcement and social services. Some neighbors oppose it out of fear that it would bring domestic violence perpetrators into the area.
The city council voted 4-2 last summer to deny the permit, but a Walworth County Circuit Court judge later ruled that the action was improper because officials presented no factual basis for rejecting the shelter plan.
In a ruling announced April 29, the judge ordered the city council to reconsider the issue.
New Beginnings, based in Elkhorn, operates as New Beginnings APFV Inc., the local chapter of the Association for the Prevention of Family Violence. The group has been working years to establish Walworth County’s first emergency shelter for victims of domestic violence.
The site on Church Street, which is across the street from the Elkhorn Police Department, is being donated by Aurora Health Care.
