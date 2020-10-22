Elkhorn clinic gives 500 free coronavirus tests in six days

ELKHORN — Open Arms Free Clinic has administered 500 coronavirus tests in six days, exhausting its supply of test kits more quickly that officials had anticipated.

Executive director Sara Nichols said free testing at the clinic ended today when staff used the last of 500 test kits provided by the state health department.

Nichols said she expected the supply to last another week, but the demand was high and there are not many places offering free testing.

"The need is so great," she said.

The clinic at 205 E. Commerce Court began offering tests on Oct. 13, placing staff and volunteers outside for drive-through testing on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday last week and this week.

Cars lined up along state Highway 67 to wait for the tests.

No results have been released from the 500 tests, as all results go directly to the state health department and become part of the statewide total. Test results are reported in the county where a person lives.

Nichols said she was proud of how her clinic staff performed during the test clinic, and she was pleased that so many people turned out to get tested in the public health crisis.