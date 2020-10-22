Elkhorn clinic gives 500 free coronavirus tests in six days

ELKHORN — Open Arms Free Clinic has administered 500 coronavirus tests in six days, exhausting its supply of test kits more quickly that officials had anticipated.
Executive director Sara Nichols said free testing at the clinic ended today when staff used the last of 500 test kits provided by the state health department.
Nichols said she expected the supply to last another week, but the demand was high and there are not many places offering free testing.
"The need is so great," she said.
The clinic at 205 E. Commerce Court began offering tests on Oct. 13, placing staff and volunteers outside for drive-through testing on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday last week and this week.
Cars lined up along state Highway 67 to wait for the tests.
No results have been released from the 500 tests, as all results go directly to the state health department and become part of the statewide total. Test results are reported in the county where a person lives.
Nichols said she was proud of how her clinic staff performed during the test clinic, and she was pleased that so many people turned out to get tested in the public health crisis.
"It was great to be able to offer that," she said.
A military statue that is about to be placed next to a veterans memorial in unveiled
A group of Bloomfield residents gather around a military statue that was installed in the community
Darlene Olenoski and Richard Olenoski of the village of Bloomfield stand next to a military
Richard Olenoski looks over a military statue that he and other Bloomfield residents help bring
David Speedling, co-owner of SVJ Creative Designs in Minnesota, gives a "thumbs up"
David Speedling, co-owner of SVJ Creative Designs, left, and Michael Brittain, Bloomfield municipal judge.
A statue, depicting a military soldier, is unveiled as it is being prepared to be installed
David Speedling, co-owner of SVJ Creative Designs, drills a hole in a large, wooden box
David Speedling, co-owner of SVJ Creative Designs, left, and Michael Brittain, Bloomfield municipal judge
Myles Swanson prepares to lift a military statue onto a forklift
Myra Gallagher takes a photograph of a veterans memorial in the village of Bloomfield
David Speedling, co-owner of SVJ Creative Designs, shows photographs of some of the statues
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.