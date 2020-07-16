Elkhorn man killed in holiday weekend car crash

TOWN OF EAST TROY — A 23-year-old man from Elkhorn has been identified as the victim of a fatal traffic accident during the Fourth of July weekend.

Michael J. Jacobus was pronounced dead at the scene of an accident that occurred at 12:48 a.m. July 5 at the intersection of Bell School Road and Stone School Road.

A passenger in the vehicle, Jordan D. Webster, 30, of East Troy, was hospitalized with serious injuries. No details were available about his condition.

According to the town police department, the incident was a single-car crash and that a contributing factor was the vehicle’s speed. The vehicle left the road and collided with trees instead of turning left or right at a T intersection, police said.

Police said both men were wearing seat belts as the vehicle traveled in a 45 mph speed zone.

