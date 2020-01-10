Elkhorn says permit denial was proper on domestic violence shelter

In a lawsuit filed Oct. 23, New Beginnings asks a judge to reverse the city’s decision, calling the permit denial “arbitrary and unreasonable” and alleging that it was based on the “personal preferences or speculation” of city officials.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

The suit names the Elkhorn City Council as a respondent, along with council president Scott McClory and city clerk Cairie Virrueta.

The suit seeks no monetary damages from the city.

In a response filed with the court, city attorneys deny New Beginnings’ characterization of how and why the city denied the permit, and also deny the group’s assertion that New Beginnings had “all its ducks in a row” in requesting the permit.

“The city of Elkhorn’s actions and determinations were in all respects proper, lawful and within its jurisdiction,” the response states.

The city has hired the Madison law firm of Carlson Black O’Callaghan & Battenberg to contest the suit.

New Beginnings attorneys believe a judge could either order the permit granted or remand the matter back to the city with instructions for reconsidering it.

Court records indicate that no date has been scheduled for a hearing on the merits of the case.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.