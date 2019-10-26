TOWN OF LYONS — The Emagine Geneva Lakes Theater and other members of the Lake Geneva regional business community have been honored for making a positive impact.
VISIT Lake Geneva presented its Impact Awards during its annual dinner Oct. 17 at the Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.
The regional tourism and chamber of commerce group presented its community betterment award to Emagine Entertainment, which operates Emagine Geneva Lakes Theater in the town of Lyons.
The Michigan-based company purchased the old Showboat movie theater property and transformed it into a new luxury-style movie venue that opened last year.
Dave Sekeres, a vice chairman of VISIT Lake Geneva, said the company has not only provided a new movie-going experience, but has helped to raise funds for local nonprofits.
“Movie viewing and patron gratitude is just part of their story,” Sekeres said.
In accepting the award, Emagine general manager Dan Kostrzeski said the company has enjoyed operating a theater in the Lake Geneva area during the past year.
“Coming into the Lake Geneva market was a natural choice Emagine, as so much of our core values are reflected in this community,” he said. “Being a part of a wide variety of businesses makes this award even more meaningful.”
Other awards including the hospitality award, rising star award, and outstanding citizen award.
Shannon McCarthy, director of events and catering for Simple Food Group, which operates the Simple Cafe restaurant in Lake Geneva, received the hospitality award.
McCarthy said working for the Simple Food Group during the past seven years has given her an opportunity to give back to the community.
“I feel lucky to be a part of a company and community where it’s okay to value human interaction over profit, and where it’s okay to value relationship over what’s on paper,” she said.
Honored with the rising star award was McCarthy’s sister, Bridget Leech, executive director for the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District, which organizes and promotes Lake Geneva’s downtown businesses.
Leech, who has served as the business improvement district’s executive director for three years, said her goal is to help make downtown “a thriving place.”
“I certainly didn’t know what I was in for when I took the job at the BID,” she said. “It turns out I became a little bit of a politician by accident, which means I was given a platform to affect change, so I’m honored to have that platform.”
For the Stu Herzog Outstanding Citizen Award, VISIT Lake Geneva selected two recipients: Peg Williams and Thomas Walton. It is the first time the award was shared between two people.
Williams serves as a docent for Black Point Estate and Gardens and for Geneva Lakes Museum, as well as a volunteer for the Lake Geneva Public Library. Williams worked as a teacher for 20 years, and at the age of 94 enjoys skydiving.
“She loves Lake Geneva, the lake and its people, and has had a decades-long dedication in promoting this area and creating positive experiences for visitors,” VISIT Lake Geneva President Stephanie Klett said.
Walton is involved with the Lake Geneva Lions Club, Kisses from Keegan & Friends, and the Geneva Lakes Family YMCA Board. He also has been involved with youth sports and has taught car repairs to high school students.
“He works tirelessly to support the Geneva Lakes community, but I don’t know if he would call it work,” Klett said. “I think he truly enjoys giving back to the community, and always does it with a smile.”
Walton said he was “honored, humbled and shocked” to receive the award.
“I’ve been looking behind me at these curtains waiting for Ashton Kutcher to come out and tell me I’ve been punked,” Walton said during his acceptance speech.