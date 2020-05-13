You are the owner of this article.
Employee at county nursing home tests positive for coronavirus
Employee at county nursing home tests positive for coronavirus

ELKHORN — An employee at the Lakeland Health Care Center has become the first to test positive for coronavirus inside the county-owned nursing home, officials said.

The Walworth County Health & Human Services Department said all residents and their families in the 90-bed nursing home have been notified about the infected staff employee.

The employee's identity, condition and position at Lakeland Health Care Center have not been disclosed publicly.

In announcing the positive test Tuesday, county health officials said they were trying to get test supplies from a state laboratory to test all employees and residents at Lakeland for coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

Officials also said they were taking extra precautions to guard against spreading the virus, including enhanced screening practices, adjusted work schedules and protective equipment for visitors.

Elizabeth Aldred, the county's superintendent of institutions, said Lakeland is large enough that a vacant wing has been modified and residents can be isolated as needed.

"Our elderly are among the most vulnerable, and we have taken swift action to control the spread of this disease," Aldred said. "Our top priority is to protect our residents and quickly resolve this situation."

